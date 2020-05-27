Marvel Comics Writers and Artists Celebrates New Comic Book Day

Marvel Comics fans have something to celebrate today. It’s new comic book day as several Marvel titles have become available digitally and in your local comic shops.
- Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski opens up the video by informing everyone that “Marvel Comics are back!”
- We then get to hear from a very excited lineup of writers and artists, including:
- Leah Williams
- Iban Coello
- Pepe Larraz
- Gerry Duggan
- And many more.
Marvel Comics Release Schedule (available in print and digital):
- Wednesday, May 27:
- Amazing Spider-Man #43 (FEB200924)
- Avengers #33 (FEB200982)
- Marauders #10 (FEB200894)
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 (FEB201023)
- Venom #25 (FEB200939)
- Wednesday, June 3:
- Astonishing X-Men By Joss Whedon & John Cassaday OMNIBUS HC (OCT191092)
- Ghost Rider Vol. 1 TPB (JAN201057)
- Mephisto: [Classic] TPB (JAN201070)
- Sensational She-Hulk By John Byrne OMNIBUS HC (OCT191099)
- Spider-Man and Venom: Double Trouble GN-TPB (JAN201078)
- SW Darth Vader Poster Book (NOV190977)
- The Amazing Mary Jane Vol. 1: Down In Flames, Up In Smoke TPB (JAN201059)
- X-Men Vol. 1 TPB (JAN201051)
- Wednesday, June 10:
- Black Cat #11 (FEB200950)
- Daredevil #20 (FEB201010)
- Deadpool #5 (JAN200984)
- Excalibur #10 (FEB200891)
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #17 (FEB200810)
- New Mutants #10 (FEB200892)
- Wednesday, June 17:
- Conan: The Book Of Thoth TPB (JAN201065)
- Daredevil By Chip Zdarsky Vol. 3 TPB (JAN201061)
- Dawn of X Vol. 5 TPB (JAN201049)
- Iron Man Epic Collection Vol. 17 TPB (JAN201069)
- Marvel Masterworks: The Avengers Vol. 20 HC (OCT191105)
- Silver Surfer Omnibus Vol. 1 HC (NEW PRINTING) (OCT191090)
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion HC (OCT191126)
- The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: Big Squirrels Don’t Cry GN-TPB (JAN201080)
- Wednesday, June 24:
- 2020 Rescue #2 (FEB200910)
- Captain America: Marvels Snapshots #1 (FEB200899)
- Empyre #0 Avengers (FEB200772)
- Immortal Hulk #34 (FEB200979)
- Iron Man 2020 #4 FLUORESCENT (FEB200905)
- Spider-Ham #5 (FEB200998)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #3 (FEB201029)
- Thor #5 (FEB200961)
- Amazing Fantasy OMNIBUS HC (NEW PRINTING) (NOV190945)
- Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Name Is Doom TPB (FEB201069)
- Iron Man: The Ultron Agenda TPB (JAN201062)
- Marvel-Verse: Black Widow GN-TPB (JAN201075)
- Morbius The Living Vampire OMNIBUS HC (NOV190952)
- Yondu TPB (JAN201055)
- Wednesday, July 1:
- Dawn of X Vol. 6 TPB (JAN201050)
- Excalibur TPB (JAN201053)
- Infinity Gauntlet Marvel Select HC (DEC190973)
- Marvel Masterworks: The Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 3 HC (NOV190949)
- Marvel’s Black Widow Prelude TPB (JAN201074)
- Timely’s Greatest: The Golden Age Sub-Mariner By Bill Everett – The Post-War Years OMNIBUS HC (OCT191094)
- What If? Classic: The Complete Collection Vol. 4 TPB (FEB201068)
- X-Men Milestones: Messiah War TPB (FEB201064)
- Young Avengers By Gillen & McKelvie: The Complete Collection TPB (FEB201067)
- Wednesday, July 8:
- Black Panther and The Agents of Wakanda #8 (FEB200985)
- Dr. Strange #5 (FEB200965)
- Empyre #0 Fantastic Four (FEB200776)
- Ghost Rider #7 (FEB200994)
- Marvels X #4 (FEB200895)
- Strange Academy #2 (FEB200849)
- X-Force #10 (FEB200893)
- X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills Extended Cut #1 (FEB200885)
- Amazing Spider-Man By Nick Spencer Vol. 7 TPB (JAN201056)
- Immortal Hulk Vol. 2 HC (NOV190959)
- Marauders Vol. 1 TPB (JAN201052)
- Marvel Monograph: The Art of Frank Cho TPB (JAN201071)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Poster Book TPB (JAN201064)
- Miles Morales Spider-Man (NEW PRINTING) (DEC190974)
- Savage Sword of Conan: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 3 HC (NOV190954)
- Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: Legacy Vol. 3 (JAN201076)