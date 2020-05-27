M&M’s World Still On Schedule to Open at Disney Springs Later This Year

Save some room for candy! Despite all the closures and delays in tourism, restaurant, and hospitality industry, the new M&M’s World that is coming to Disney Springs is still on schedule to open later this year, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

What’s Happening:

M&Ms World

The new candy experience replaces Fit2Run and Curl by Sammy Duvall in the Disney Springs West Side area near Splitsville and the House of Blues. This is also a relocation of the current M&M’s World at the Florida Mall, which opened in 2005.

The existing store at the Florida Mall reopened on May 15th, taking precautions such as placing signs to promote physical distancing, hand sanitizing stations, and operating with a reduced guest capacity restriction.

Visitors to the new Disney Springs location can expect to experience more than 100 tubes with M&M’s for guests to pick out which colors and types of M&M’s they want to buy, the ability to personalize the treats with messages or pictures, and dance parties with M&M’s characters.

The Florida Mall location was only the second M&M’s World to open, with other locations of the candy retailer in New York, London, Las Vegas, and Shanghai.

Though we are reminded that construction is still on schedule, no specific opening date has been announced, but is expected to be later this year.