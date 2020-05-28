Crystal Dynamics Reps Discuss Accessibility and Inclusivity in “Marvel’s Avengers”

Marvel’s Avengers is one of the most highly anticipated video games right now. Thanks to Square Enix, we now know that, on top of allowing Marvel fans to play as Earth’s mightiest heroes, the game developer Crystal Dynamics has also followed accessibility initiatives in order to be more inclusive.

Crystal Dynamics Senior Community & Social Media Manager Meagan Marie and Game Designer Mariah Robinson discussed these initiatives with Square Enix.

“When we look at accessibility for Marvel’s Avengers , we aim for a holistic approach. Our efforts are for both the game; but we also want everyone to enjoy social content, events, and other services with as few barriers as possible,” Marie said. “In terms of representation, Cherry Thompson was a huge resource here as well. Representing disability in entertainment is not a one-size-fits-all solution, as evidenced by their really fantastic and informative talk ‘You Can Take an Arrow to the Knee and still be an Adventurer.’”

"We have been working on a variety of ways to represent diversity. We see all kinds of people in our society, so why not reflect that in our in-game world?" Robinson said. "We tell the story of characters finding their way through hardship, tragedy, transformation, and searching for self-identification. In the end, it's a story about people."

Marie and Robinson want the game to inspire players and want everyone to feel like it tells their story.

“The game has a tagline that helps define a message of how important inclusiveness is: "Embrace your powers." We really do believe that everyone can be a Super Hero, and with Marvel's Avengers, we want them to live that Super Hero fantasy,” Robinson said.

Marvel’s Avengers will be released on September 4.

