Crystal Dynamics Reps Discuss Accessibility and Inclusivity in “Marvel’s Avengers”

Marvel’s Avengers is one of the most highly anticipated video games right now. Thanks to Square Enix, we now know that, on top of allowing Marvel fans to play as Earth’s mightiest heroes, the game developer Crystal Dynamics has also followed accessibility initiatives in order to be more inclusive.
- Crystal Dynamics Senior Community & Social Media Manager Meagan Marie and Game Designer Mariah Robinson discussed these initiatives with Square Enix.
- “When we look at accessibility for Marvel’s Avengers, we aim for a holistic approach. Our efforts are for both the game; but we also want everyone to enjoy social content, events, and other services with as few barriers as possible,” Marie said. “In terms of representation, Cherry Thompson was a huge resource here as well. Representing disability in entertainment is not a one-size-fits-all solution, as evidenced by their really fantastic and informative talk ‘You Can Take an Arrow to the Knee and still be an Adventurer.’”
- “We have been working on a variety of ways to represent diversity. We see all kinds of people in our society, so why not reflect that in our in-game world?” Robinson said. “We tell the story of characters finding their way through hardship, tragedy, transformation, and searching for self-identification. In the end, it's a story about people.”
- Marie and Robinson want the game to inspire players and want everyone to feel like it tells their story.
- “The game has a tagline that helps define a message of how important inclusiveness is: "Embrace your powers." We really do believe that everyone can be a Super Hero, and with Marvel's Avengers, we want them to live that Super Hero fantasy,” Robinson said.
- Marvel’s Avengers will be released on September 4.
- Marvel’s Avengers is a brand new third person action adventure game with an all new original story.
- The new, original, story starts on A-Day at the opening celebration of the Avengers West Coast Headquarters at the reveal of a brand new crystal reactor.
- After being blamed for a disastrous explosion destroying San Francisco, the Avengers are forced to disband due to government pressure and public backlash. With them gone, a new organization, Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) comes about to protect the world, which after 5 years changes the world into a very different place.
- Trying to make a safer world through science, AIM has replaced superhumans with advanced AI Synthetics. But under the surface, a conspiracy against superheroes begins to unfold.
- With all superheroes outlawed, a fan of the avengers, Kamala Khan, embarks on a quest to prove the heroes’ innocence and become who she was destined to be
- Kamala Khan plays an essential role as the catalyst to reassemble the team with her unique perspective and incredible powers. Only together can the Avengers overcome the dangers of this new world.
- Discover the world, improve your Gear, customize Skills, unlock Outfits, and reassemble the Avengers!
- The game will also offer online play, allowing players to assemble a team of up to four to customize a growing roster of heroes and help protect, or at the very least avenge, the Earth
- The game’s voice cast includes:
- Troy Baker as Bruce Banner
- Jeff Schine as Captain America
- Nolan North as Iron Man,
- Travis Willingham as Thor
- Laura Bailey as Black Widow