National Geographic Celebrates Anniversay of El Capitan Ascent With “Jared Leto Cinema Club” Viewing Party of “Free Solo”

National Geographic is celebrating the three-year anniversary of Alex Honnold’s historic ascent of El Capitan with a “Jared Leto Cinema Club” Virtual Viewing Party of Free Solo on Wednesday, June 3, at 12:00 Noon PT, and hosted by Jared Leto.

On June 3, 2017, renowned rock climber Alex Honnold became the first person to reach the top of Yosemite’s 3,200-foot El Capitan Peak without a rope or safety gear, completing what may be one of the greatest athletic accomplishments of any kind. To celebrate the three-year anniversary of Honnold’s record-breaking three-hour and 56-minute ascent of the daunting face of El Cap, National Geographic is celebrating with a virtual viewing party of the Academy Award, BAFTA and seven-time Emmy Award-winning documentary Free Solo on Wednesday, June 3, at 12:00 Noon PT.

on Wednesday, June 3, at 12:00 Noon PT. Hosted by Academy Award-winning actor and climbing enthusiast Jared Leto, the Free Solo watch-along will be part of his “Jared Leto Cinema Club,” which has entertained audiences across the globe amid the coronavirus crisis with virtual watch parties of films including the Oscar-winning Parasite — in celebration of its Hulu debut — as well as Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Leto will be live-tweeting while watching the stunning and vertigo-inducing Free Solo along with Honnold and director, producer and cinematographer Jimmy Chin. Join them as they share behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the documentary. Following the National Geographic Channel broadcast, tune in to Leto’s Instagram page for a live post-show at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET.

will broadcast on National Geographic on Wednesday, June 3, at 12:00 noon PT/ET. The Twitter discussion will take place during the West Coast broadcast beginning at 12:00 noon PT. For viewers in other time zones, the film is streaming now on From the award-winning filmmaking team of E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Free Solo, among its many accolades, ranks as Nat Geo’s most viewed unscripted special ever and the No. 1 on demand and download in the network’s history. Throughout its theatrical run, it set several box-office records, becoming the second highest grossing documentary of 2018 in the United States, the highest grossing documentary of 2018 in the United Kingdom, the highest grossing international documentary ever released in China and was named one of the top 20 documentaries of all time in the United States and Australia.

