Disney Shares Inspiring Message of Solidarity with Black Community

Disney has shared a message of solidarity with the Black community across multiple social media accounts.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s official social media accounts have shared a text image expressing their solidarity with the Black community.
- The message reads “We stand against racism. We stand for inclusion. We stand with our fellow Black employees, storytellers, creators and the entire Black community. We must unite and speak out.”
- Earlier today, Bob Chapek, Bob Iger, and Latondra Newton shared a letter with Disney employees reconfirming their commitment to diversity and inclusion.
- Other social media accounts sharing the same message include Marvel Studios, Star Wars, 20th Century Studios, and Pixar.
- ABC has shared a different message that shares a similar visual style to the one on other Disney accounts.
- ABC’s message reads “We believe in liberty and justice for all. We stand with our fellow Black colleagues, creators, performers, storytellers, viewers and every ally of the Black community against systemic racism, racial injustice, senseless violence and oppression. Your voice matters. Black lives matter.”
