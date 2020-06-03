Disney-Pixar’s “Soul,” Searchlight’s “The French Dispatch” to be Included in Cannes 2020 Lineup

Disney-Pixar’s Soul and Searchlight’s The French Dispatch are set to be included in the lineup for the upcoming Cannes 2020 lineup, according to Variety.

While there won’t be an actual physical festival this year, the films selected to the Cannes 2020 lineup will get the chance to world premiere thanks to alliances between Cannes and other festivals.

The lineup was announced today by Cannes’ artistic director Thierry Fremaux and president Pierre Lescure during a TV interview,

The lineup was broken into six categories: “The Faithful” – for helmers who’ve been at Cannes in the Official Selection at least once Newcomers First features Comedies Documentaries Animated Features

Soul was originally set to be released June 19 but was pushed back to November 20.

was originally set to be released June 19 but was pushed back to November 20. The French Dispatch was acquired by Searchlight Pictures last year and will make its theatrical debut on July 24.

About Soul:

“Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.”

Soul will be Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Pete Docter (Up, Monsters Inc., Inside Out), the current head of Pixar Animation Studios and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray (“Lou” short).

Jamie Foxx provides the voice of Jazz musician, Joe Gardner, a middle school teacher who lives in New York City and has dreamed of playing at a famous Jazz club. On the way to the performance Joe accidentally dies and finds his soul at the You Seminar, a place where souls are made and given personalities and then sent back to Earth assigned to a human body. One of these Souls, 22, (voiced by Tina Fey) hates humans and avoids going to Earth. Eventually, Joe and 22 team up to get Joe’s soul back into his human body back on Earth on a journey through the cosmic realms.

Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and Questlove will also be providing voices in the feature film.

About The French Dispatch:

“The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.”

The complete Cannes 2020 lineup: