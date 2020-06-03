Disney-Pixar’s “Soul,” Searchlight’s “The French Dispatch” to be Included in Cannes 2020 Lineup

Disney-Pixar’s Soul and Searchlight’s The French Dispatch are set to be included in the lineup for the upcoming Cannes 2020 lineup, according to Variety.
- While there won’t be an actual physical festival this year, the films selected to the Cannes 2020 lineup will get the chance to world premiere thanks to alliances between Cannes and other festivals.
- The lineup was announced today by Cannes’ artistic director Thierry Fremaux and president Pierre Lescure during a TV interview,
- The lineup was broken into six categories:
- “The Faithful” – for helmers who’ve been at Cannes in the Official Selection at least once
- Newcomers
- First features
- Comedies
- Documentaries
- Animated Features
- Soul was originally set to be released June 19 but was pushed back to November 20.
- The French Dispatch was acquired by Searchlight Pictures last year and will make its theatrical debut on July 24.
About Soul:
- “Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.”
- Soul will be Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Pete Docter (Up, Monsters Inc., Inside Out), the current head of Pixar Animation Studios and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray (“Lou” short).
- Jamie Foxx provides the voice of Jazz musician, Joe Gardner, a middle school teacher who lives in New York City and has dreamed of playing at a famous Jazz club. On the way to the performance Joe accidentally dies and finds his soul at the You Seminar, a place where souls are made and given personalities and then sent back to Earth assigned to a human body. One of these Souls, 22, (voiced by Tina Fey) hates humans and avoids going to Earth. Eventually, Joe and 22 team up to get Joe’s soul back into his human body back on Earth on a journey through the cosmic realms.
- Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and Questlove will also be providing voices in the feature film.
About The French Dispatch:
- “The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.”
The complete Cannes 2020 lineup:
- The Faithful:
- “The French Dispatch,” Wes Anderson – Fox Searchlight International
- “Summer 85,” François Ozon – Playtime
- “True Mothers,” Naomi Kawase – Playtime
- “Lovers Rock,” Steve McQueen – Turbine Studios Limited
- “Mangrove,” Steve McQueen – Turbine Studios Limited
- “Another Round,” Thomas Vinterberg – TrustNordisk
- “ADN” (“DNA”), Maïwenn – Wild Bunch International
- “Last Words,” Jonathan Nossiter – The Party Films
- “Heaven: To The Land of Happiness,” Im Sang-Soo – Finecut
- “Forgotten we’ll be,” Fernando Trueba – Film Factory Entertainment
- “Peninsula,” Yeon Sang-Ho – Contents Panda
- “In The Dusk,” Sharunas Bartas – Luxbox
- “Home Front,” Lucas Belvaux – Wild Bunch International
- “The Real Thing,” Kôji Fukada – Nagoya TV
- The Newcomers:
- “Passion Simple,” Danielle Arbid – Pyramide International
- “A Good Man,” Marie Castille Mention-Schaar – Pyramide International
- “Les choses qu’on dit, les choses qu’on fait,” Emmanuel Mouret – Elle Driver
- “Squad,” Ayten Amin – Vivid Reels
- “Limbo,” Ben Sharrock – Protagonist
- “Red Soil,” Farid Bentoumi – WTFILMS
- “Sweat,” Magnus Von Horn – New Europe Film Sales
- “Teddy,” Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma – WTFILMS
- “February,” Kamen Kalev – Koro Films
- “Ammonite,” Francis Lee – Cross City Films
- “Un Médecin de Nuit,” Elie Wajeman – Be For Films
- “Enfant Terrible,” Oskar Roehler – Bavaria Filmproduktion
- “Nadia, Butterfly,” Pascal Plante – Wasabi Films
- “Here We Are,” Nir Bergman – MK2 Films
- An Omnibus Film:
- “Septet: The Story of Hong Kong,” Ann Hui – Media Asia Distribution
- The First Features
- “Failing,” Viggo Mortensen – Hanway Films
- “Pleasure,” Ninja Thyberg – Versatile
- “Slalom,” Charlène Favier – The Party Film Sales
- “Memory House,” Joao Paulo Miranda Maria – Manneki Films
- “Broken Keys,” Jimmy Keyrouz – Ezekiel
- “Ibrahim,” Samir Guesmi – Wild Bunch International
- “Beginning,” Déa Kulumbegashvili – Wild Bunch International
- “Gagarine,” Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh – Totem Films
- “16 Printemps,” Suzanne Lindon – Luxbox
- “Vaurien,” Peter Dourountzis – Kinology
- “Garcon Chiffon,” Nicolas Maury – Kinology
- “Should the Wind Fall,” Nora Martirosyan – Indie Sales
- John and The Hole,” Pascual Sisto – Mutressa Movies
- “Striding Into The Wind,” Wei Shujun – Alibaba Pictures
- “The Death of Cinema And My Father Too,” by Dani Rosenberg – Films Boutique
- Documentaries:
- “The Billion Road,” Dieudo Hamadi – Andana Films
- “The Truffle Hunters,” Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw – Sony Pictures Classics
- “9 Jours à Raqqa,” Xavier de Lauzanne – Aloest Films
- Comedy:
- “Antoinette Dans Les Cévennes,” Caroline Vignal – Playtime
- “Les Deux Alfred,” Bruno Podalydès – Why Not Productions
- “The Big Hit,” Emmanuel Courcol – MK2 Films
- “L’origine du monde,” Laurent Lafitte – Studiocanal
- “Le discours,” Laurent Tirard – Charades
- Animated Features:
- “Earwig and the Witch,” Gorô Miyazaki – Wild Bunch International
- “Flee,” Jonas Poher Rasmussen – Cinephil
- “Josep,” Aurel – Doc & Film International
- “Soul,” Pete Docter – The Walt Disney Company