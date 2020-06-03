“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” Release Date Postponed In Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Movement

The release of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, previously scheduled for June 5th on Hulu, has been postponed to a later date.

Black Lives Matter. We will be postponing the release of the #WeAreFreestyleLoveSupreme documentary and look forward to sharing it with you in the future. Today, take action: https://t.co/OX7A2SsiUb pic.twitter.com/uyj7zmkcvq

What’s Happening:

“We. Are. Freestyle. Love. Supreme.

We are for the freedom of expression, creativity, inclusion, equality, and most of all, love. Our work has always centered around creating a safe space for those ideals to flourish. Our show does not exist without the generations of brilliant Black artists that created two of our most beloved American art forms, jazz and hip-hop.

Today our country, our world struggles to reach an end to this systematic racial injustice, intolerance, police brutality and hate. We add our voices to that fight. To that struggle.

Because in this moment, our collective attention is turned toward these most pressing concerns, we have decided to postpone the premiere of our film, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

We believe that through activism, understanding and love, this country will realize that now is the time for lasting, real change and equity.

We are Freestyle Love Supreme.

We are for love.

We are for justice.

We are with you.

Black lIves matter.

Peace, love and power,

FLS”