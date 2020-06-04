Disney’s “Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2” Included in 2020 Annecy Film Festival

Disney’s upcoming documentary Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 is set to be included in the 2020 Annecy International Animated Film Festival, according to Variety.

The animation festival with the biggest Hollywood and global platform, Annecy brings animation professionals and enthusiasts together.

This year’s festival, which will be held online, will include the Frozen 2 documentary series, which is set to debut on Disney+ on June 26.

The festival will feature Walt Disney Animation Studios' Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee and fellow director Chris Buck as they offer a behind the scenes look at the creation of one of Disney's most ambitious animated sequels and its accompanying documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2.

The first episode of the series will be available of the festival's platform June 26-28, while the entire series will be available on Disney+ on the 26.

In addition to Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 , the festival will feature a masterclass hosted by Disney directing partners Ron Clements and John Musker ( Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Hercules ) on June 19.

The 2020 Annecy International Animated Film Festival will be held from June 15-30.

About Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2: