Disney’s “Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2” Included in 2020 Annecy Film Festival

Disney’s upcoming documentary Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 is set to be included in the 2020 Annecy International Animated Film Festival, according to Variety.
- The animation festival with the biggest Hollywood and global platform, Annecy brings animation professionals and enthusiasts together.
- This year’s festival, which will be held online, will include the Frozen 2 documentary series, which is set to debut on Disney+ on June 26.
- The festival will feature Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee and fellow director Chris Buck as they offer a behind the scenes look at the creation of one of Disney’s most ambitious animated sequels and its accompanying documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2.
- The first episode of the series will be available of the festival’s platform June 26-28, while the entire series will be available on Disney+ on the 26.
- In addition to Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, the festival will feature a masterclass hosted by Disney directing partners Ron Clements and John Musker (Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Hercules) on June 19.
- The 2020 Annecy International Animated Film Festival will be held from June 15-30.
About Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2:
- “As never before in its near-century-long history, Walt Disney Animation Studios is opening its doors, allowing cameras to capture in intimate detail how the voice cast, directors, and team of artists come together to create Frozen 2. This multi-episode documentary series shows the hard work, imagination, heart, fun, and intensity that go into making one of the most highly anticipated Disney Animation features of all time.”
- The series follows director/writer/chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, actors Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Sterling K. Brown (Lieutenant Mattias), Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna) and the talented artists and technicians of Disney Animation as they race against time to finish the film, with both creative breakthroughs and frustrations along the way.
- Produced by Lincoln Square Productions and Walt Disney Animation Studios.