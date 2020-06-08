Dayton Disneyana to Hold Annual Event Virtually, “Sailing Into the Unknown”

by | Jun 8, 2020 5:23 PM Pacific Time

For those who don’t want to make the trip to beautiful Dayton, Ohio, this year’s Dayton Disneyana, “Sailing Into the Unknown” will actually be held virtually, so you can attend all the activities of the annual event from the comfort of your own home!

What’s Happening:

  • Hosted by the Dayton Disneyana Foundation, Inc, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich legacy of Walt Disney. Our common goal is to provide Disneyana enthusiasts of all ages from around the world with news, information, and events that enhance their experience with, and love of, all things Disney. All profit from the Dayton Disneyana Event is donated to a local charity which varies each year.
  • Dayton Disneyana, is a weekend of panels, meeting our special guests who help create the Disney magic, shopping at the Disneyana Collectibles Expo and Disney pin and vinylmation trading. Under normal circumstances, Disney enthusiasts spend a weekend celebrating Disney in Dayton, Ohio, and many come long distances.
  • This year, the event will be held virtually, with The Virtual General Admission Ticket getting you Saturday, June 13th & Sunday, June 14th 2020 General Admission Events. All events will be held on the Zoom virtual meeting platform and can be viewed from the comfort of your own living room.
  • The event includes many special guests, including:
    • Margaret Kerry – The original model for Tinker Bell
    • Paige O’Hara – The voice of Belle in the animated classic, Beauty and the Beast
    • Rebecca Cline – Director of the Walt Disney Archives
    • Eddie Sotto – Former Senior Vice President of Concept Design for Walt Disney Imagineering
    • Gary Goddard – Director and Producer of stage shows and theme park attractions
    • Jim Hill – Disney Historian
    • Kirk Wise – Director, Beauty and the Beast, Atlantis: The Lost Empire
    • Don Hahn – Author and Producer, Beauty and the Beast, Waking Sleeping Beauty
  • And your friends here at Laughing Place will also be hosting a trivia event on Friday, June 12th!
 
 
