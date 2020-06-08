The Bourne Stuntacular Merchandise Available at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando Resort reopened its theme parks last week and guests are once again able to experience some of their favorite attractions. One attraction that did not open however is The Bourne Stuntacular, which was planned to hold a grand opening during the temporary closure. Still, guests can pick up merchandise for the coming attraction now.

The Bourne Stuntacular will be an all-new live-action stunt show based on Universal Pictures’ blockbuster Bourne film franchise.

The new attraction will “follow Jason Bourne around the globe as sinister characters pursue him. This action-packed show will feature thrilling chase scenes, punishing fistfights, death-defying leaps and danger at every turn.”

Guests checking out this new attraction will be right in the action as live performers, interactive props and an immense LED screen will make it impossible to determine where the live-action ends and the screen begins.

Guests can find the facade for the coming attraction as well as the gift shop in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida.

Here is a look at the merchandise guests can find now:

Hoodie – $65.00

Tanktop – $27.00

Hat – $26.00

T-Shirt – $27.00

Water Bottle – $25.00

Mug – $13.00

Raglan Tee – $35.00

Grand Opening Pin – $10

Attraction Pin – $10

Keychain – $10

Lanyard – $12.00