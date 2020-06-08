Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco Presents Virtual Exhibition, “The World of Tomorrow”

The Walt Disney Family Museum is excited to premiere The World of Tomorrow, a new virtual exhibition featuring works created by the museum’s global community. Inspired by each artists’ vision for a “world of tomorrow,” the diverse selection of paintings, drawings, photographs, and 3D objects will be displayed to the public in a 3D-rendered recreation of the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum is excited to premiere The World of Tomorrow , a new virtual exhibition featuring works created by the museum’s global community. Inspired by each artists’ vision for a “world of tomorrow,” the diverse selection of paintings, drawings, photographs, and 3D objects will be on display to the public from Wednesday, June 10 at Noon PT in a 3D-rendered virtual gallery space.

, a new virtual exhibition featuring works created by the museum’s global community. Inspired by each artists’ vision for a “world of tomorrow,” the diverse selection of paintings, drawings, photographs, and 3D objects will be on display to the public from Wednesday, June 10 at Noon PT in a 3D-rendered virtual gallery space. During our temporary closure, The Walt Disney Family Museum has continued to share Walt’s story across social media and virtual platforms. As part of the museum’s mission to enlighten and educate future generations, we strive to highlight the importance of growth through adversity and how the adversity Walt faced shaped him to be one of the great innovators of the 20th century. The World of Tomorrow draws inspiration from Walt’s ambition to keep moving forward and design a brighter future.

The Walt Disney Family Museum received hundreds of contributions from adult and teen artists in the Bay Area and all around the world, including India, the UK, Spain, Finland, Romania, Nicaragua, and Australia. Submissions were entered in a juried pool, with just over 175 artists’ works selected to be displayed in a virtual recreation of the museum’s Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall, which has previously hosted world-class exhibitions including Disney and Dalí: Architects of the Imagination; MAGIC, COLOR, FLAIR: The World of Mary Blair; and Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World.

and Artworks are arranged in the virtual exhibition hall by medium. Viewers will have the opportunity to independently navigate around each gallery space with 360° views and options to zoom in on each piece with information about the work and the artist.

The World of Tomorrow virtual community art exhibition will be available to view at waltdisney.org/wot

What They’re Saying:

Kirsten Komoroske, Executive Director of The Walt Disney Family Museum: “In honoring Walt Disney’s legacy, it is important to lead with love, especially at a time like this. This means most importantly protecting people, but also providing people with support, entertainment, and engaging content. Our vision was to create a unique opportunity for a new kind of exhibition—one that is solely virtual and accessible to our global online community. I have been overwhelmed with the generosity and support that our museum members and followers have shown us over the past few months. They are an inspiring group of people. And for those who participated in this newly imagined exhibition, we’re humbled to be able to showcase their exquisite works.”