Fox’s “The Hate U Give” Now Streaming for Free on Digital Platforms

For a limited time, audiences can stream The Hate U Give for free on digital platforms.
What’s happening:
- This morning Geroge Tillman Jr. announced on Twitter that his 2018 movie, The Hate U Give is streaming for free today (June 9) on several digital platforms.
- He writes, “I hope the film provides a bit of understanding. Our story is a reminder to never be afraid to raise our voice in the name of justice. We must stand up for what we believe. The time for change is now!”
- Tillman Jr. served as director and producer of the 21st Century Fox film based on the young adult novel by Angie Thomas.
- Audiences can stream the The Hate U Give for free on the digital platforms including:
Synopsis:
- “Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what's right.”
Our Take:
- We reviewed the film as it made its theatrical release two and half years ago, saying: “It’s a culturally defining film that perfectly captures this moment. Most importantly, though, it offers a very real look into African American life and the systematic racism that needs to change.”