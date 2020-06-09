Give Kids the World Village Announces Extended Closure, Staff Layoffs

by | Jun 9, 2020 1:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Theme parks are beginning to reopen after being closed for months due to COVID-19. However, Give Kids the World Village is unfortunately unable to do so, according to a letter from its CEO & President.

  • Give Kids The World Village is an 84-acre, nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides weeklong, cost-free vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families.
  • Give Kids The World Village CEO & President Pamela Landwirth released a letter explaining that the resort would have to remain closed as a result of COVID-19.
  • As a result, Landwirth also explains that they will have to lay off the “majority” of their staff effective later this month.
  • Anyone looking for a way to help at this time can consider donating to support the mission of Give Kids the World and can do so here.

Complete letter from Give Kids The World Village CEO & President Pamela Landwirth:

Dear Village Family,

It is with a heavy heart that I must share some devastating news both for me personally and for our entire Village family.

Unforeseen circumstances directly related to COVID-19 have resulted in Give Kids The World having to remain closed. The Make-A-Wish Foundation, our majority wish-granting partner, unexpectedly notified us that due to COVID-19, it would not be scheduling any wishes that involve travel or large groups, until a vaccine is in wide use. In addition, although the theme parks are reopening, we are uncertain as to when they will be able to welcome vulnerable guests, including our wish children.

The Village, therefore, will remain closed for an undetermined period of time. Unfortunately, this means we must lay off the majority of our staff effective Saturday, June 27, 2020. A small team will remain to ensure the safety and security of the Village and to nurture our relationships with you – our alumni families, volunteers, wish granting organizations, donors and other partners as well as prepare for our eventual reemergence. We will continue to honor our commitment to never turn a wish child away. If there is a rush wish prior to our reopening, we will work with our wish granting partners to fulfill that wish.

I can promise you that I will work tirelessly to find a way to reopen our beloved Village as soon as possible.

With love,

Pamela Landwirth

Give Kids The World Village CEO & President

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

