New Movie Musical Based On Songs of Lionel Richie In Development at Walt Disney Studios

Hello? Is it a new musical you’re looking for? We can see it in your eyes, we can see it in your smile. This musical is all you’ve ever wanted, and Disney’s arms are opening wide. They know just what to say, and they know just what to do, to make a Lionel Richie musical come through. Yes. An original movie musical based on the work of Lionel Richie is in the works at the Walt Disney Studios, according to Variety.

What’s Happening: