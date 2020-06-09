Vertical Construction Begins on Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia-Themed Land

by | Jun 9, 2020 8:38 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Shanghai Disney Resort is celebrating a construction milestone as the first vertical steel column has been installed in Zootopia land.

What’s happening:

  • Shanghai Disney Resort has shared the pictures of the construction taking place on the upcoming Zootopia-themed land.
  • Just yesterday, the resort reached a building milestone as workers installed the first steel column, marking commencement of vertical construction at the park’s newest themed land.

  • As is a construction tradition, this first steel column was filled with signatures from leaders and developers designing the Zootopia land. This includes:
    • Cast Members
    • Leaders and representatives from the resort
    • The Administrative Commission of Shanghai International Resort
    • Shanghai Shendi Group
    • Walt Disney Imagineering

What they’re saying:

  • Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort: “Today’s Zootopia construction milestone brings us another step closer to the beloved Zootopia story and characters coming to life in Shanghai. We are always looking for new ways to delight and entertain our guests here in Shanghai with unique Disney storytelling and magical experiences. The steel column installed today is an integral part of our new land which is sure to offer incredible adventures to our guests for years to come. We have every confidence in our continued success and we are looking forward to creating even more excitement and bringing many more unique Disney stories to our guests.”

Joe Schott (first from left), Yang Jinsong, Li Guirong, and Tim Warzecha gathered to mark the historic occasion by signing the first steel column of Zootopia-themed land.

Joe Schott (first from left), Yang Jinsong, Li Guirong, and Tim Warzecha gathered to mark the historic occasion by signing the first steel column of Zootopia-themed land.

  • Since the start of main construction on the Zootopia-themed land in December 2019, the land has already witnessed several important milestones, including the commencement and completion of piling work earlier this year.
  • With piling work finished, this latest update to the Zootopia-themed land’s construction story is an exciting sign that the new land is getting closer to the day when it will welcome guests to experience the global premiere.
  • Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia-themed land will be the first of its kind at any Disney park.
  • The Zootopia land will fully immerse guests in the mammalian metropolis of Zootopia with new entertainment, merchandise, food and beverage offerings and a new major attraction.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend