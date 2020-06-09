Vertical Construction Begins on Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia-Themed Land

Shanghai Disney Resort is celebrating a construction milestone as the first vertical steel column has been installed in Zootopia land.

What’s happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort has shared the pictures of the construction taking place on the upcoming Zootopia-themed land.

Just yesterday, the resort reached a building milestone as workers installed the first steel column, marking commencement of vertical construction at the park’s newest themed land.

As is a construction tradition, this first steel column was filled with signatures from leaders and developers designing the Zootopia land. This includes: Cast Members Leaders and representatives from the resort The Administrative Commission of Shanghai International Resort Shanghai Shendi Group Walt Disney Imagineering



What they’re saying:

Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort: “Today’s Zootopia construction milestone brings us another step closer to the beloved Zootopia story and characters coming to life in Shanghai. We are always looking for new ways to delight and entertain our guests here in Shanghai with unique Disney storytelling and magical experiences. The steel column installed today is an integral part of our new land which is sure to offer incredible adventures to our guests for years to come. We have every confidence in our continued success and we are looking forward to creating even more excitement and bringing many more unique Disney stories to our guests.”

Since the start of main construction on the Zootopia-themed land in December 2019, the land has already witnessed several important milestones, including the commencement and completion of piling work earlier this year.

With piling work finished, this latest update to the Zootopia-themed land’s construction story is an exciting sign that the new land is getting closer to the day when it will welcome guests to experience the global premiere.

Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia-themed land

The Zootopia land will fully immerse guests in the mammalian metropolis of Zootopia with new entertainment, merchandise, food and beverage offerings and a new major attraction.