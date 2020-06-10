Marvel Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at “Iron Man VR”

Marvel has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated upcoming video game, Iron Man VR. The video tells the story of how video game developer Camouflaj got the project from Marvel and what they’ve been able to do since.

The video features game director Ryan Payton, engineer Troy Johnsen, producer Aaron Whiting and artist Riley Dannenbring.

The video gives a look at some early prototypes for the game as well as some new gameplay footage.

Payton also discusses the fun of getting to use a character like Tony Stark.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR will be released on July 3 and you can pre-order the game now

More on Iron Man VR: