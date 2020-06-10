Marvel Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at “Iron Man VR”

Marvel has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated upcoming video game, Iron Man VR. The video tells the story of how video game developer Camouflaj got the project from Marvel and what they’ve been able to do since.
- The video features game director Ryan Payton, engineer Troy Johnsen, producer Aaron Whiting and artist Riley Dannenbring.
- The video gives a look at some early prototypes for the game as well as some new gameplay footage.
- Payton also discusses the fun of getting to use a character like Tony Stark.
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR will be released on July 3 and you can pre-order the game now for PlayStation VR.
More on Iron Man VR:
- During the Marvel Games panel at NYCC, Brendan Murphy, the lead writer for the game, explained that he and his team “approached our big story moments with humor, heart, and suspense—attributes that map perfectly with Tony Stark.”
- Players can truly embody Tony by interacting with the world around him, choosing dialogue beats, and going throughout your day both in and out of the Iron Man suits.
- Ghost will be the antagonist of the game and Murphy went on to say, “In our game, Ghost is a great foil for Tony Stark—she not only holds a grudge against our hero, but holds a mirror up to him. As a witness to the damage caused by Stark-made weapons years earlier, Ghost’s fight against Iron Man is both ideological and personal. Because of Ghost, our complex and fascinating hero must reconcile his troubled past, both on and off the battlefield.”
- A Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will be available and will include the game along with: 4 Deluxe Edition Deco Armors (Golden Avenger, Black Centurion, Sun Stinger, Stealth Armor); 12 Research Points – Research Points are gained by analyzing combat data from Iron Man's performance in the field.
- The standard edition of the game will sell for $39.99 while the Digital Deluxe Edition will sell for $49.99.
- A trailer for the game was also released at last year’s New York Comic-Con: