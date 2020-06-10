The Wonderful World of Disney Extended on ABC With “Toy Story 3” Airing Wednesday, June 17th

ABC has announced that they will extend the return of The Wonderful World of Disney to the network, airing the hit Pixar Animation Studios film, Toy Story 3 on broadcast television on Wednesday, June 17th.

What’s Happening:

The Wonderful World of Disney buzzes on with Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning Toy Story 3, on Wednesday, June 17th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

buzzes on with Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning on Wednesday, June 17th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on Toy Story 3 welcomes Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz (voice of Tim Allen) and the whole gang back as Andy prepares to depart for college, and his loyal toys find themselves in … daycare! Untamed tots with their sticky little fingers do not play nice, so it’s all for one and one for all as plans for a great escape get underway. A few new faces – some plastic, some plush – join the adventure, including Barbie’s counterpart Ken (voice of Michael Keaton), a thespian hedgehog named Mr. Pricklepants (voice of Timothy Dalton) and a pink, strawberry-scented teddy bear called Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear (voice of Ned Beatty).