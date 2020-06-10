The Wonderful World of Disney Extended on ABC With “Toy Story 3” Airing Wednesday, June 17th

ABC has announced that they will extend the return of The Wonderful World of Disney to the network, airing the hit Pixar Animation Studios film, Toy Story 3 on broadcast television on Wednesday, June 17th.
What’s Happening:
- The Wonderful World of Disney buzzes on with Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning Toy Story 3, on Wednesday, June 17th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
- Toy Story 3 welcomes Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz (voice of Tim Allen) and the whole gang back as Andy prepares to depart for college, and his loyal toys find themselves in … daycare! Untamed tots with their sticky little fingers do not play nice, so it’s all for one and one for all as plans for a great escape get underway. A few new faces – some plastic, some plush – join the adventure, including Barbie’s counterpart Ken (voice of Michael Keaton), a thespian hedgehog named Mr. Pricklepants (voice of Timothy Dalton) and a pink, strawberry-scented teddy bear called Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear (voice of Ned Beatty).
- Toy Story 3 is a comical adventure directed by Lee Unkrich (co-director of Toy Story 2 and Finding Nemo), produced by Pixar veteran Darla K. Anderson (Cars, Monsters, Inc.), and written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Michael Arndt (Little Miss Sunshine).
- ABC is your broadcast ticket to Disney magic moments at home this summer with the return of “The Wonderful World of Disney” presenting several iconic feature films. For five consecutive Wednesday evenings, beloved titles, currently available on Disney+, will be shown in prime time on ABC. Additional titles include Disney’s Academy Award-nominated Moana, Marvel Studios’ Thor: The Dark World, and Academy Award-winning films Up from Disney and Pixar and Disney’s Big Hero 6.
- Presenting these iconic films on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.