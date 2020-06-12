EGF’s High School National Championships of Rocket League to Air on ESPN2 June 14

by | Jun 12, 2020 8:32 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Fans of Rocket League and electronic gaming can catch the 2020 Walt Disney World EGF High School National Championships this weekend on ESPN2. The Rocket League tournament will air on Sunday, June 14 at 7:30pm. Early rounds will be available to stream live across Electronic Gaming Foundation’s various platforms.

What’s happening:

  • The Electronic Gaming Federation (EGF) has unveiled plans to air the inaugural 2020 Walt Disney World EGF High School National Championships of Rocket League on ESPN2.
  • Audiences can catch all the virtual action on Sunday June 14 at 7:30pm.
  • Early rounds of competition will stream live on the ESPN App as well as on:
  • The 2020 Walt Disney World EGF High School National Championships is the culmination of the EGFH season 5 (fall) and 6 (spring). The qualified high school players will compete June 12-14 in the following games
    • Rocket League
    • Overwatch
    • Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
  • The championship tournament was originally planned for ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, but due to current COVID-19 concerns was moved to an at-home tournament.
  • Qualifying teams hail from across the United States, including Alaska, Connecticut, New York, Texas and Virginia.

What they’re saying:

  • Eric Johnson, CEO, EGF: “We’re very excited to be able to partner with ESPN and our publishers to provide such a grand stage to showcase and celebrate our best student teams. We look forward to being back at Walt Disney World Resort and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in June 2021.”

About EGF:

  • Founded in 2015, EGF is recognized as the leading national governing body for organized high school level and collegiate D-I esports leagues.
  • In addition to the EGFC D-I league and invitationals, in 2019, EGF announced the 2020 Walt Disney World EGF High School National Championships as part of a five year collaboration with Walt Disney World.
  • For more information or to inquire about collegiate participation, please visit EGF.gg

About Psyonix:

  • Based in San Diego, CA, Psyonix is a critically-acclaimed video game developer and leading experts in Unreal Engine technology.
  • The studio has been a driving force behind some of the most successful games in the industry, including:
    • Gears of War
    • Mass Effect 3
    • Rocket League
 
 
