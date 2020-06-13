Disney World Testing Touchless Weapon Detection System at Disney Springs

Walt Disney World is testing the Evolv Express touchless weapon detection system at Disney Springs for potential use at the theme parks.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Disney Springs have reported that Disney is testing out the Evolv Express system, a “First of its kind free-flow weapons-detection system.”
- People walk through between two points, similar to the anti-theft devices at the exit of shops.
- Each entry point can process more than 3,600 individuals per hour detecting firearms, IEDs, and other threats.
- They claim to be 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors and also save 70% of labor costs.
- The video above also says it can distinguish between personal items like phones and keys and true threats like a firearm.
- The program is able to alert personnel about the specific item the person has and also scans their face to make them easier to identify.
- More information can be found on Evolv Technology’s website.