Jimmy Kimmel Returns as Host for “72nd Emmy Awards” on ABC

We don’t have our 2020 Emmy nominees yet, but we do have a host! ABC has announced that late-night comedian, Jimmy Kimmel is returning for his third gig as host for the 72nd Emmy Awards which will air on the network this Fall.

What’s happening:

ABC has announced that Jimmy Kimmel will return for the third time to host the 72nd Emmy Awards. Kimmel will also serve as executive producer for television’s biggest night.

The show will be broadcast Sunday, September 20 (8:00-11:00 pm EDT/5:00-8:00 pm PDT), on ABC.

Kimmel shared the news on his Twitter

Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced soon.

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 28.

What they’re saying:

Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: “We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show. He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

