Allure Bridals Launches Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collections Featuring 16 Stunning Princess-Inspired Gowns

by | Jun 17, 2020 1:28 PM Pacific Time

An elegant Disney-inspired wedding can be a dream come true with the newest dress collections from Allure Bridals. Sixteen stunning gowns across two Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collections capture the spirit of nine Disney Princesses and add the perfect, yet subtle touch of magic to the momentous day.

What’s happening:

  • Allure Bridals has officially launched its new Disney Fairy Tale Weddings and Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum collections.
  • The gorgeous gowns are inspired by Disney Princess:
    • Ariel
    • Aurora
    • Belle
    • Jasmine
    • Cinderella
    • Pocahontas
    • Tiana
    • Rapunzel
    • Snow White
  • The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection consists of nine gowns inspired by the stories and styles of favorite Disney Princess characters, featuring gorgeous embroidered detailing, detachable accessories, soft crepe and hints of sparkle throughout.
  • Prices range from $1,200 to $2,600.

Where to shop:

  • Seven of the 16 gowns will be available exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York and Toronto as the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection. These gowns are inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Tiana, Belle, Jasmine, and Snow White and Cinderella with prices ranging from $3,500 to $9,500.
  • In addition, Kleinfeld will offer the complete Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection.
  • The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection will be featured in 81 bridal salons across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.  

Dress sizes:

  • All gowns are available in sizes 0 to 30 for both the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum and Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collections.  
  • Appointments to try on the Disney Princess-inspired collections are now available at these fine bridal retailers.
  • For more information on the full collection and to find a retailer near you, visit Allurebridals.com/disney.

Ariel

Aurora

 

Belle

Ariel, Aurora, and Belle

Ariel
Ariel
Aurora
Aurora
Aurora
Belle
Belle

Cinderella

Jasmine

Pocahontas

Cinderella, Jasmine, and Pocahontas

Cinderella
Cinderella
Jasmine
Jasmine
Pocahontas
Pocahontas

Rapunzel

Snow White

Tiana

Rapunzel, Snow White, and Tiana

Rapunzel
Rapunzel
Snow White
Snow White
Tiana
Tiana

Ariel

Aurora

Belle

Cinderella (Blue or Ivory)

Blue
Blue
Ivory
Ivory
Ivory

Jasmine

Snow White

Tiana

What they’re saying:

  • Kelly Crum, CEO of Allure Bridals: “We are incredibly proud of our design team for dreaming up these magical gowns. The continued excitement from brides during this time is inspiring and we look forward to seeing each bride bring their fairy tale dreams to life.”
 
 
