Allure Bridals Launches Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collections Featuring 16 Stunning Princess-Inspired Gowns

An elegant Disney-inspired wedding can be a dream come true with the newest dress collections from Allure Bridals. Sixteen stunning gowns across two Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collections capture the spirit of nine Disney Princesses and add the perfect, yet subtle touch of magic to the momentous day.

Allure Bridals

The gorgeous gowns are inspired by Disney Princess: Ariel Aurora Belle Jasmine Cinderella Pocahontas Tiana Rapunzel Snow White

The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection consists of nine gowns inspired by the stories and styles of favorite Disney Princess characters, featuring gorgeous embroidered detailing, detachable accessories, soft crepe and hints of sparkle throughout.

Prices range from $1,200 to $2,600.

Seven of the 16 gowns will be available exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York and Toronto as the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection. These gowns are inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Tiana, Belle, Jasmine, and Snow White and Cinderella with prices ranging from $3,500 to $9,500.

In addition, Kleinfeld will offer the complete Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection.

The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection will be featured in 81 bridal salons across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

All gowns are available in sizes 0 to 30 for both the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum and Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collections.

Appointments to try on the Disney Princess-inspired collections are now available at these fine bridal retailers.

For more information on the full collection and to find a retailer near you, visit Allurebridals.com/disney

Mainline Collection

Ariel

Aurora

Belle

Ariel, Aurora, and Belle

Cinderella

Jasmine

Pocahontas

Cinderella, Jasmine, and Pocahontas

Rapunzel

Snow White

Tiana

Rapunzel, Snow White, and Tiana

Platinum Collection

Ariel

Aurora

Belle

Cinderella (Blue or Ivory)

Jasmine

Snow White

Tiana

