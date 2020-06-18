ABC Premieres New Sitcom “United We Fall” July 15th

ABC will premiere a new sitcom called United We Fall on July 15th.
What’s Happening:
- United We Fall is a new sitcom that will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, July 15th, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.
- The series stars Will Sasso (‘The Orville’), Christina Vidal-Mitchell (‘Sneaky Pete’), Guillermo Diaz (‘Scandal’) and Jane Curtin (‘Saturday Night Live’)
- The series is about Jo and Bill, parents of two young kids whose lives are constantly being judged by other parents, teachers, doctors, co-workers, their own kids, and Bill’s live-in mother.
- United We Fall is executive produced by Julius “Goldy” Sharpe, Seth Gordon, and Julia Gunn.
- The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Studios.