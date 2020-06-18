New Trailer Released for Disney Channel Original Movie “Upside-Down Magic” Premiering July 31st

A new trailer for the new Disney Channel Original Movie, Upside-Down Magic, has been revealed by Entertainment Weekly, and is already drawing comparisons to another famous wizarding magic school.

What’s Happening:

Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the Official Trailer for the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie, Upside-Down Magic .

The film follows 13-year-old Nory Boxwood Horace, who discovers that she can flux into animals, and her best friend Reina Carvajal, who can manipulate flames, as they enter the Sage Academy for Magical Studies. Reina’s ability to expertly harness the power of fire lands her at the top of her class of “Flares,” but Nory’s wonky magic and proclivity for turning into a “Dritten”—a half-kitten, half-dragon—lands her in a class for those with defective, Upside-Down Magic, otherwise known as UDM. While Headmaster Knightslinger believes the UDM’s defective powers leave them vulnerable to the dangerous and evil “shadow magic,” Nory and her group of misfits set out to prove that Upside-Down Magic beats right side up.