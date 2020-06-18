“Selma,” “Atlanta” and More Part of Juneteenth Marathon on FX Networks

FX has announced they will offer a special programming lineup across all of their television networks (FX, FXX, and FXM) in honor of Juneteenth. The all-day marathon will begin on Friday, June 19 and includes films such as Selma and multiple episodes of Atlanta and Black-ish.

What’s happening:

FX Networks will air a special collection of feature films and television episodes simultaneously across its three networks in honor of Juneteenth, the nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Beginning at 7 am ET/PT on June 19 and continuing for nearly 24 hours, FX, FXX and FXM will simultaneously air the same series of films and TV episodes.

Juneteenth Program Lineup

7 am ET/PT – Hidden Figures

10 am ET/PT – Selma

1 pm – 8 pm ET/PT – Black-ish marathon, featuring:

“Pilot”

“The Word”

“Martin Luther sKiing Day”

“Elephant in the Room”

“Sink or Swim”

“Lemons”

“One Angry Man”

“ToysRn’t Us”

“Who’s Afraid of the Big Black Man”

“Bow Knows”

“Good in the Hood”

“Black History Month”

“Hope”

“Juneteenth”

8 pm – 12:47 am ET/PT – Atlanta marathon, featuring:

“The Big Bang”

“Streets on Lock”

“B.A.N.”

“Juneteenth”

“Alligator Man”

“Barbershop”

“Teddy Perkins”

“North of the Border”

12:47 am ET/PT – Get Out

3:17 am ET/PT – Get Out (Encore)

