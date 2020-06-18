“Selma,” “Atlanta” and More Part of Juneteenth Marathon on FX Networks

FX has announced they will offer a special programming lineup across all of their television networks (FX, FXX, and FXM) in honor of Juneteenth. The all-day marathon will begin on Friday, June 19 and includes films such as Selma and multiple episodes of Atlanta and Black-ish.
What’s happening:
- FX Networks will air a special collection of feature films and television episodes simultaneously across its three networks in honor of Juneteenth, the nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
- Beginning at 7 am ET/PT on June 19 and continuing for nearly 24 hours, FX, FXX and FXM will simultaneously air the same series of films and TV episodes.
Juneteenth Program Lineup
7 am ET/PT – Hidden Figures
10 am ET/PT – Selma
1 pm – 8 pm ET/PT – Black-ish marathon, featuring:
- “Pilot”
- “The Word”
- “Martin Luther sKiing Day”
- “Elephant in the Room”
- “Sink or Swim”
- “Lemons”
- “One Angry Man”
- “ToysRn’t Us”
- “Who’s Afraid of the Big Black Man”
- “Bow Knows”
- “Good in the Hood”
- “Black History Month”
- “Hope”
- “Juneteenth”
8 pm – 12:47 am ET/PT – Atlanta marathon, featuring:
- “The Big Bang”
- “Streets on Lock”
- “B.A.N.”
- “Juneteenth”
- “Alligator Man”
- “Barbershop”
- “Teddy Perkins”
- “North of the Border”
12:47 am ET/PT – Get Out
3:17 am ET/PT – Get Out (Encore)
More Juneteenth:
- ABC News will air a primetime special Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming on Friday, June 19 at 8:00pm ET on ABC.