Disney Announces Changes to PhotoPass Procedures Ahead of Parks Reopening

Walt Disney World has shared some updates about how Disney PhotoPass will work when the parks reopen.

What’s Happening:

Disney World

Photographers are no longer able to handle a Guest’s personal devices, including cell phones and cameras.

Photo props may be used at some locations, but will primarily be hands-free to reduce contact. If it’s a prop Guests hold, it will be sanitized before the next party uses it.

Guests should have their MagicBand or Card ready to link their photos after their session and try to keep as much distance as possible from the photographer.

These new rules appear on DisneyWorld.com, but our assumption is that Disneyland will adopt similar safety measures.