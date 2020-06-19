Disney Announces Changes to PhotoPass Procedures Ahead of Parks Reopening

Walt Disney World has shared some updates about how Disney PhotoPass will work when the parks reopen.
What’s Happening:
- Disney World has made changes to the Disney PhotoPass process ahead of the parks reopening on July 11th.
- Photographers are no longer able to handle a Guest’s personal devices, including cell phones and cameras.
- Photo props may be used at some locations, but will primarily be hands-free to reduce contact. If it’s a prop Guests hold, it will be sanitized before the next party uses it.
- Guests should have their MagicBand or Card ready to link their photos after their session and try to keep as much distance as possible from the photographer.
- These new rules appear on DisneyWorld.com, but our assumption is that Disneyland will adopt similar safety measures.
