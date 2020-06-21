20th Century Studios Releases New Trailer and Poster for “The King’s Man”

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and a new poster for The King’s Man, a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service and the third film in the franchise.

What’s Happening:

The film explores the origins of the world's first independent intelligence agency.

Plot description: “As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.”

Matthew Vaughn returns to direct, along with producers David Reid and Adam Bohling, Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, and Ralph Riennes.

The King's Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

The film is scheduled for release on September 18th.

The previous films in the series are The Kingsman: The Secret Service and The Kingsman: The Golden Circle.