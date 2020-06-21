20th Century Studios Releases New Trailer and Poster for “The King’s Man”

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and a new poster for The King’s Man, a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service and the third film in the franchise.
What’s Happening:
- 20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for The King’s Man, a prequel to the popular Kingsman film franchise.
- The film explores the origins of the world’s first independent intelligence agency.
- Plot description: “As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.”
- Matthew Vaughn returns to direct, along with producers David Reid and Adam Bohling, Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, and Ralph Riennes.
- The film is based on the comic book series The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, published by Marvel’s Icon Comics label.
- The King’s Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.
- The film is scheduled for release on September 18th.
- The previous films in the series are The Kingsman: The Secret Service and The Kingsman: The Golden Circle.
Laughing Place recommends Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for the best film, food, and drink - all in one seat.