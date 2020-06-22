Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron Surprise High School Theater Students on Zoom Call

A fortunate high school theater class that was reuniting and reminiscing together on the Zoom app had some unexpected visitors in the form of two Disney Channel stars that dropped into their call and gave the students an amazing surprise.

What’s Happening:

A theater class from Leavenworth High that had recently performed in their Disney Descendants The Musical reunited via Zoom and were joined by some surprise guests.

Their teacher had gathered them together to reminisce about their musical, and noted a performance of “Space Between” by two of the students while the class slowly began to notice that two more people had joined in on the Zoom call.

Dove Cameron (Mal) and Sofia Carson (Evie) from the original Disney Descendants films on the Disney Channel showed up to surprise the class and inform them that they loved their show and then ask the class to sing for them. The class sings “Space Between” from Descendants 2 after Sofia expresses that even though the world has never been more isolated, there has never been more opportunities to come together.