Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron Surprise High School Theater Students on Zoom Call

A fortunate high school theater class that was reuniting and reminiscing together on the Zoom app had some unexpected visitors in the form of two Disney Channel stars that dropped into their call and gave the students an amazing surprise.
What’s Happening:
- A theater class from Leavenworth High that had recently performed in their Disney Descendants The Musical reunited via Zoom and were joined by some surprise guests.
- Their teacher had gathered them together to reminisce about their musical, and noted a performance of “Space Between” by two of the students while the class slowly began to notice that two more people had joined in on the Zoom call.
- Dove Cameron (Mal) and Sofia Carson (Evie) from the original Disney Descendants films on the Disney Channel showed up to surprise the class and inform them that they loved their show and then ask the class to sing for them. The class sings “Space Between” from Descendants 2 after Sofia expresses that even though the world has never been more isolated, there has never been more opportunities to come together.
- It was in the most recent entry, Descendants 3, that Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (BooBoo Stewart) return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon, and it's up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet.
- Descendants 3 is available on the DisneyNOW app.