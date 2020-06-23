Disney World Launches New Kitchen Line of Aprons and Pot Holders

Walt Disney World released a new line of kitchen attire with the reopening of select Disney Resorts. We’ve seen these new items at several gift shops at Disney Resorts, including the Wilderness Lodge Mercantile where these photos were taken. We haven’t seen them on shopDisney yet.

These aprons are themed to Prince Charming from Cinderella, Beast from Beauty and the Beast, and Woody from Toy Story. Each one retails for $34.99 and has an adjustable neck strap. Most of Disney’s kitchen aprons are designed to be gender neutral or themed to female characters. These aprons are perfect for the male Disney fan who loves to cook or grill.

These potholders come from the same three films to help match the collection. There’s Anastasia and Drizella from Cinderella, Chip from Beauty and the Beast, and Bullseye from Toy Story 2. Chip and Bullseye retail for $14.99 while Anastasia and Drizella are sold as a 2-pack for $19.99.