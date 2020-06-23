“Marvel’s Avengers” PlayStation 5 Upgrade to Come Free With Purchase of the New Game for PlayStation 4

We are getting closer and closer to the long-awaited and highly anticipated release of Marvel’s Avengers for the PlayStation 4. To make things even more exciting, Sony and Crystal Dynamics have announced that those who purchase the game for PlayStation 4, will also get the game for free when they upgrade to the PlayStation 5, according to the PlayStation Blog.
- Marvel’s Avengers is set to release September 4 for the PlayStation and Sony’s next generation console, the PlayStation 5, will launch during the holiday season shortly after.
- Anyone who purchases the new game for PlayStation 4, either digitally or on a disc, will get the PlayStation 5 version of the game for free when the console launches.
- Additionally, PlayStation 5 gamer will be able to play online with PlayStation 4 gamers, so anyone can upgrade at anytime and continue playing with friends on both platforms.
What they’re saying:
- Gary Snethen, Chief Technology Officer, Crystal Dynamics: “I have had the tremendous pleasure and privilege of having a PS5 development kit on my desk for some time. When we received our first few kits, I rushed to put an engineering team on the task of creating a PS5 version of Marvel’s Avengers as quickly as possible. I wanted to push Foundation, our proprietary game engine, to its limits on PS5 and see what it could do. Take a look at what we’ve accomplished so far!”
- Snethen: “PS5 greatly lifts the performance and graphics bar for consoles. The new GPU allows us to increase our texture resolution, push a higher level of detail farther from the player, enhance our ambient occlusion, improve our anisotropic filtering and add a variety of new graphics features such as stochastic screen-space reflections with contact-aware sharpening. If you’re a technophile like me, you enjoy having a bit of choice in how you leverage your cutting-edge console’s capability. As gamers, we sometimes want every ounce of power put into extra graphics features to achieve the highest image quality possible. For this, Marvel’s Avengers will offer an enhanced graphics mode on PS5. At other times, we want the most fluid gameplay experience possible. For that, Marvel’s Avengers will offer a high framerate mode on PS5, which targets 60 FPS with dynamic 4K resolution.”
More on Marvel’s Avengers:
- Marvel’s Avengers is a brand new third person action adventure game with an all new original story.
- The new, original, story starts on A-Day at the opening celebration of the Avengers West Coast Headquarters at the reveal of a brand new crystal reactor.
- After being blamed for a disastrous explosion destroying San Francisco, the Avengers are forced to disband due to government pressure and public backlash. With them gone, a new organization, Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) comes about to protect the world, which after 5 years changes the world into a very different place.
- Trying to make a safer world through science, AIM has replaced superhumans with advanced AI Synthetics. But under the surface, a conspiracy against superheroes begins to unfold.
- With all superheroes outlawed, a fan of the avengers, Kamala Khan, embarks on a quest to prove the heroes’ innocence and become who she was destined to be
- Kamala Khan plays an essential role as the catalyst to reassemble the team with her unique perspective and incredible powers. Only together can the Avengers overcome the dangers of this new world.
- Discover the world, improve your Gear, customize Skills, unlock Outfits, and reassemble the Avengers!
- The game will also offer online play, allowing players to assemble a team of up to four to customize a growing roster of heroes and help protect, or at the very least avenge, the Earth
- The game’s voice cast includes:
- Troy Baker as Bruce Banner
- Jeff Schine as Captain America
- Nolan North as Iron Man,
- Travis Willingham as Thor
- Laura Bailey as Black Widow