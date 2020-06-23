“Marvel’s Avengers” PlayStation 5 Upgrade to Come Free With Purchase of the New Game for PlayStation 4

We are getting closer and closer to the long-awaited and highly anticipated release of Marvel’s Avengers for the PlayStation 4. To make things even more exciting, Sony and Crystal Dynamics have announced that those who purchase the game for PlayStation 4, will also get the game for free when they upgrade to the PlayStation 5, according to the PlayStation Blog.

Marvel’s Avengers is set to release September 4 for the PlayStation and Sony’s next generation console, the PlayStation 5, will launch during the holiday season shortly after.

is set to release September 4 for the PlayStation and Sony’s next generation console, the PlayStation 5, will launch during the holiday season shortly after. Anyone who purchases the new game for PlayStation 4, either digitally or on a disc, will get the PlayStation 5 version of the game for free when the console launches.

Additionally, PlayStation 5 gamer will be able to play online with PlayStation 4 gamers, so anyone can upgrade at anytime and continue playing with friends on both platforms.

What they’re saying:

Gary Snethen, Chief Technology Officer, Crystal Dynamics: “I have had the tremendous pleasure and privilege of having a PS5 development kit on my desk for some time. When we received our first few kits, I rushed to put an engineering team on the task of creating a PS5 version of Marvel’s Avengers as quickly as possible. I wanted to push Foundation, our proprietary game engine, to its limits on PS5 and see what it could do. Take a look at what we’ve accomplished so far!”

Snethen: “PS5 greatly lifts the performance and graphics bar for consoles. The new GPU allows us to increase our texture resolution, push a higher level of detail farther from the player, enhance our ambient occlusion, improve our anisotropic filtering and add a variety of new graphics features such as stochastic screen-space reflections with contact-aware sharpening. If you’re a technophile like me, you enjoy having a bit of choice in how you leverage your cutting-edge console’s capability. As gamers, we sometimes want every ounce of power put into extra graphics features to achieve the highest image quality possible. For this, Marvel’s Avengers will offer an enhanced graphics mode on PS5. At other times, we want the most fluid gameplay experience possible. For that, Marvel’s Avengers will offer a high framerate mode on PS5, which targets 60 FPS with dynamic 4K resolution.”

