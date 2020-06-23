Walt Disney Family Museum Announces More “Happily Ever After Hours” Virtual Programs for July

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has announced the next few virtual programs as part of their Happily Ever After Hours series, as well as an additional Virtual Storytime.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is continuing their popular Happily Ever After Hours series via Zoom webinar while the Museum remains closed.
- Earlier today, they revealed four more guests to present upcoming sessions that will take place throughout July, as well as a virtual storytime that will take place this Thursday, June 25th.
- Registration for each of these programs is free and will be available starting today, Tuesday, June 23rd via the event webpages at waltdisney.org/calendar.
- Tony Award-Nominated Playwright and Screenwriter Linda Woolverton Wed, Jul 1 at 5:30pm PT
- Join Tony Award-Nominated Playwright and Screenwriter Linda Woolverton for behind-the-scenes stories from her work on the feature films Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Lion King (1994), Alice in Wonderland (2010), and Maleficent (2014), and the Broadway musicals Beauty and the Beast (1993), Aida (2000), and Lestat (2006).
- Animator and Story Artist Carole Holliday Wed, July 8 at 5:30pm PT
- Join Animator and Story Artist Carole Holliday for behind-the-scenes stories from her work on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oliver & Company (1988), A Goofy Movie (1995), and Tarzan (1999), and DreamWorks Animation’s The Prince of Egypt (1998).
- Editor Ellen Keneshea Fri, Jul 10 at 5:30pm PT
- Join Editor Ellen Keneshea for behind-the-scenes stories from her work on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Lion King (1994), Pocahontas (1995), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001), and Meet the Robinsons (2007), as well as her work on the documentaries Waking Sleeping Beauty (2009) and Disneynature’s Oceans (2009).
- Director Rob Minkoff Wed, Jul 22 at 5:30pm PT
- Join Director Rob Minkoff for behind-the-scenes stories from his work on The Lion King (1994), Stuart Little (1999), The Haunted Mansion (2003), The Forbidden Kingdom (2008), Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014), and his upcoming production Blazing Samurai (2021)—an animated re-imagining of Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles (1974).
- Virtual Storytime: Ariel and the Sea Wolf with Illustrator Tara Nicole Whitaker Thu, Jun 25 at Noon PT
- We invite you and your family to join our latest Virtual Storytime, Disney Princess: Ariel and the Sea Wolf – Younger Readers Graphic Novel, as Illustrator Tara Nicole Whitaker shares the tale of a little mermaid named Ariel and her friend, a sea wolf.