Walt Disney Family Museum Announces More “Happily Ever After Hours” Virtual Programs for July

by | Jun 23, 2020 3:25 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has announced the next few virtual programs as part of their Happily Ever After Hours series, as well as an additional Virtual Storytime.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Family Museum is continuing their popular Happily Ever After Hours series via Zoom webinar while the Museum remains closed.
  • Earlier today, they revealed four more guests to present upcoming sessions that will take place throughout July, as well as a virtual storytime that will take place this Thursday, June 25th.
  • Registration for each of these programs is free and will be available starting today, Tuesday, June 23rd via the event webpages at waltdisney.org/calendar.
  • Tony Award-Nominated Playwright and Screenwriter Linda Woolverton Wed, Jul 1 at 5:30pm PT
    • Join Tony Award-Nominated Playwright and Screenwriter Linda Woolverton for behind-the-scenes stories from her work on the feature films Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Lion King (1994), Alice in Wonderland (2010), and Maleficent (2014), and the Broadway musicals Beauty and the Beast (1993), Aida (2000), and Lestat (2006).
  • Animator and Story Artist Carole Holliday Wed, July 8 at 5:30pm PT
    • Join Animator and Story Artist Carole Holliday for behind-the-scenes stories from her work on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oliver & Company (1988), A Goofy Movie (1995), and Tarzan (1999), and DreamWorks Animation’s The Prince of Egypt (1998).
  • Editor Ellen Keneshea Fri, Jul 10 at 5:30pm PT
    • Join Editor Ellen Keneshea for behind-the-scenes stories from her work on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Lion King (1994), Pocahontas (1995), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001), and Meet the Robinsons (2007), as well as her work on the documentaries Waking Sleeping Beauty (2009) and Disneynature’s Oceans (2009).
  • Director Rob Minkoff Wed, Jul 22 at 5:30pm PT
    • Join Director Rob Minkoff for behind-the-scenes stories from his work on The Lion King (1994), Stuart Little (1999), The Haunted Mansion (2003), The Forbidden Kingdom (2008), Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014), and his upcoming production Blazing Samurai (2021)—an animated re-imagining of Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles (1974).
  • Virtual Storytime: Ariel and the Sea Wolf with Illustrator Tara Nicole Whitaker Thu, Jun 25 at Noon PT
    • We invite you and your family to join our latest Virtual Storytime, Disney Princess: Ariel and the Sea Wolf – Younger Readers Graphic Novel, as Illustrator Tara Nicole Whitaker shares the tale of a little mermaid named Ariel and her friend, a sea wolf.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed