Disney’s News, Sport, and Entertainment Channels Coming to fuboTV as Part of New Distribution Agreement

Disney and fuboTV have reached a new distribution agreement that will bring many of Disney’s news, sports, and entertainment channels to the TV streaming platform. What’s happening: FaceBank Group, Inc. and Disney Media Networks have announced a comprehensive distribution agreement to deliver news, sports and entertainment content from ESPN and Walt Disney Television to live TV streaming platform fuboTV.

Beginning this summer, customers who subscribe to fuboTV’s fubo Standard base package will have access to many Disney-owned channels and platforms including: ABC ABC News Live Disney Channel Disney Junior Disney XD Freeform ESPN ESPN2 ESPN3 SEC Network (in-market) ACC Network (in-market) FX FXX National Geographic

Additional networks will also be available on fuboTV’s other packages including: SEC Network (out-of-market) ACC Network (out-of-market) ESPNU ESPNEWS ESPN Deportes FXM Fox Life Nat Geo Wild Nat Geo Mundo BabyTV

The deal includes both live television and VOD. What they’re saying: David Gandler, Co-founder and CEO, fuboTV: “With the addition to our lineup of the ESPN suite of channels, we continue to make good on our promise to sports fans to be the undisputed home of professional and college sports. fubo is equally delighted to add the storied Disney, ABC, FX and Nat Geo networks to round out a robust programming portfolio for the whole family to enjoy.”

Ben Grad, Head of Content Strategy and Acquisition, fuboTV: "Launching Disney's networks strengthen our sports-focused live TV platform and bring a diverse range of content for the entire family. Our base package offers consumers significant value, while consumers who want even more great sports and entertainment content can access it with our premium packages. As live sports return but without spectators, streaming games at home will be even more important than ever. We're thrilled to bring more sports, as well as entertainment and news, to our consumers this summer."

Sean Breen, EVP, Platform Distribution, Disney Media Networks: "Adding Disney's array of networks across news, sports and entertainment content with ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, and Nat Geo delivers a more comprehensive channel lineup and tremendous value to customers' subscriptions. With fuboTV's multiple access points across all major streaming platforms and a competitive price point, we continue to serve a growing audience that consumes video on multiple screens and attract new customers into the pay TV ecosystem." About fuboTV: fuboTV is the live TV streaming platform with more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels for cord-cutters than any other live platform.

In April, the company merged with FaceBank Group to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances.

