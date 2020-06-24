Three New “PRIDE on ABC News Live” Specials to Stream on June 28

ABC News Live will present three hour long specials as part of their “PRIDE on ABC News Live” coverage. The special programming will stream on Sunday, June 28 from 9 am-12 pm and will feature conversations from those within the LGBTQ community and its allies.

What’s happening:

ABC News Live will stream a trio of original one-hour specials to cap off LGBTQ Pride Month.

The new programs will be part of the “PRIDE on ABC News Live” lineup and includes guest interviews and insightful conversation from within the LGBTQ community and its allies.

The specials will take audiences on a dive deep into current events affecting the LGBTQ. Among the topics covered are: Recent Supreme Court ruling banning LGBTQ employment discrimination LGBTQ storytelling on-screen and behind the camera Persecution of LGBTQ individuals in Chechnya Evolution of Pride and its relevance to current events FDA’s blood deferral policy on gay and bisexual men Advancements in the study of HIV Dating, intimacy and mental health during the pandemic

The three specials begin streaming Sunday, June 28 at 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET and will encore at 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET

Co-Anchor Juju Chang will anchor the first two hours and and Anchor Kenneth Moton will anchor the third hour. Additionally, a special live broadcast of New York’s WABC Channel 7, NYC Pride 2020: The 50th Anniversary of the NYC Pride March will stream at 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET.

PRIDE on ABC News Live Specials

Sunday, June 28 – 9:00-10:00 am

The first special takes an in-depth look at the Supreme Court’s ruling that employers can’t discriminate against gay and transgender employees under civil rights law and the reaction from around the country.

Chang speaks with plaintiff Gerald Bostock, the sister and partner of the late-plaintiff Donald Zarda, activist Raquel Willis and Chase Strangio, lawyer for the late-plaintiff Aimee Stephens. Plus, analysis from ABC News’ Senior Washington Reporter Devin Dwyer and NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray on how the court came to the historic decision.

Sunday, June 28 – 10:00-11:00 am

The second special spotlights a diverse group of directors, screenwriters, actors, authors and producers on the frontlines of filmmaking and television. Their work has shed light on important LGBTQ stories and furthers the representation on- and off-screen.

Chang interviews FX’s Pose writer, director and producer Janet Mock; Hulu’s Love, Victor stars Michael Cimino and George Sears and executive producer Brian Tanen; and Sarah McBride, transgender Senate candidate for Delaware, and Daniel Karslake (director) of documentary For They Know Not What They Do.

Sunday, June 28 – 11:00 am-12:00 pm

The third special addresses key issues at stake for the LGBTQ community and recognizing the history that brought it to where it is today.

Moton interviews filmmaker David France about his documentary tracking the horrific treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in Chechnya, as well as Alphonso Davis, President of the Human Rights Campaign, and Nadine Smith, Executive Director of Equality Florida, about equality and supporting the queer and trans communities of color.

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton and ABC News Contributor Dr. Simone Wildes also join the special to discuss the FDA blood ban and medical advancements in the study of HIV.

Plus, ABC News’ Dr. Alexis Carrington and Psychotherapist and Multicultural Counselor Matt Dempsey provide analysis on dating and the effects social distancing has on a relationship in the time of COVID-19.

