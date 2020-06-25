Disney Channel to Host Musical Night with “Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along,” “ARDYs Summer Playlist”

by | Jun 25, 2020 11:53 AM Pacific Time

D23, the official Disney fan club, has announced that Friday, July 10 will be another night of music and fun with the premiere of Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along and Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist.

  • The special musical evening will kick off at 8 PM ET with Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along.
  • The special will feature stars performing stars from popular Disney Channel Original Movies, including:
    • Demi Lovato, Coco Jones (Let It Shine)
    • Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
    • Jerry Harris (CHEER)
    • Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Ariel Martin, Trevor Tordjman, Chandler Kinney, and Pearce Joza (ZOMBIES 2)
    • Jadah Marie (Descendants 3)
    • Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, and Jason Maybaum (Raven’s Home)
    • Ruby Rose Turner and Dakota Lotus (Coop and Cami Ask the World)
    • Raphael Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez and Israel Johnson (BUNK’D)
    • Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger, and Christian J. Simon (Sydney to the Max)
    • Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman (Just Roll with It)
  • The special will also introduce international dance crew Let It Happen, comprised of sisters Norah, Yarah, and Rosa Mukanga.

  • The fun continues with Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist, an hour-long celebration hosted by singer, songwriter, and recording artist Laura Marano of Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally.
  • Many of today’s brightest stars in music are scheduled to appear, including:
    • Sia,
    • Thriii, the R&B group comprised of Descendants star China Anne McClain and her sisters, Sierra and Lauryn McClain
    • Sabrina Carpenter
    • Now United
    • Maddie Ziegler
    • Kenzie Ziegler
    • Kylie Cantrall
    • Anne-Marie
    • Brent Rivera
    • Meg Donnelly
    • Echosmith
    • Max & Harvey
    • Sarah Jeffery
    • Peyton Elizabeth Lee
    • Sofia Wylie
    • Issac Ryan Brown
    • Sky Katz
    • Alex Aiono
    • Lindsay Ell
    • Blanco Brown
  • Fans will also get to relive iconic moments from the first seven years of the “ARDYs,” including performances by Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, and many more.
  • Additionally, teachers will be honored this year as part of ARDYs “Heroes For Change” Award.
  • Radio Disney will also be making a donation to DonorsChoose to fulfill teacher projects.
  • The event will culminate with Descendants star Sarah Jeffery’s new Disney Channel Voices music video, “Even the Stars,” which will be seen on the channel for the very first time.
 
 
