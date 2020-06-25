Disney Channel to Host Musical Night with “Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along,” “ARDYs Summer Playlist”

D23, the official Disney fan club, has announced that Friday, July 10 will be another night of music and fun with the premiere of Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along and Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist.

The special musical evening will kick off at 8 PM ET with Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along .

. The special will feature stars performing stars from popular Disney Channel Original Movies, including: Demi Lovato, Coco Jones ( Let It Shine ) Olivia Rodrigo ( High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ) Jerry Harris ( CHEER ) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Ariel Martin, Trevor Tordjman, Chandler Kinney, and Pearce Joza ( ZOMBIES 2 ) Jadah Marie ( Descendants 3 ) Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, and Jason Maybaum ( Raven’s Home ) Ruby Rose Turner and Dakota Lotus ( Coop and Cami Ask the World ) Raphael Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez and Israel Johnson ( BUNK’D ) Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger, and Christian J. Simon ( Sydney to the Max ) Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman ( Just Roll with It )

The special will also introduce international dance crew Let It Happen, comprised of sisters Norah, Yarah, and Rosa Mukanga.