Disney Channel to Host Musical Night with “Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along,” “ARDYs Summer Playlist”

D23, the official Disney fan club, has announced that Friday, July 10 will be another night of music and fun with the premiere of Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along and Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist.
- The special musical evening will kick off at 8 PM ET with Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along.
- The special will feature stars performing stars from popular Disney Channel Original Movies, including:
- Demi Lovato, Coco Jones (Let It Shine)
- Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Jerry Harris (CHEER)
- Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Ariel Martin, Trevor Tordjman, Chandler Kinney, and Pearce Joza (ZOMBIES 2)
- Jadah Marie (Descendants 3)
- Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, and Jason Maybaum (Raven’s Home)
- Ruby Rose Turner and Dakota Lotus (Coop and Cami Ask the World)
- Raphael Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez and Israel Johnson (BUNK’D)
- Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger, and Christian J. Simon (Sydney to the Max)
- Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman (Just Roll with It)
- The special will also introduce international dance crew Let It Happen, comprised of sisters Norah, Yarah, and Rosa Mukanga.
- The fun continues with Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist, an hour-long celebration hosted by singer, songwriter, and recording artist Laura Marano of Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally.
- Many of today’s brightest stars in music are scheduled to appear, including:
- Sia,
- Thriii, the R&B group comprised of Descendants star China Anne McClain and her sisters, Sierra and Lauryn McClain
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Now United
- Maddie Ziegler
- Kenzie Ziegler
- Kylie Cantrall
- Anne-Marie
- Brent Rivera
- Meg Donnelly
- Echosmith
- Max & Harvey
- Sarah Jeffery
- Peyton Elizabeth Lee
- Sofia Wylie
- Issac Ryan Brown
- Sky Katz
- Alex Aiono
- Lindsay Ell
- Blanco Brown
- Fans will also get to relive iconic moments from the first seven years of the “ARDYs,” including performances by Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, and many more.
- Additionally, teachers will be honored this year as part of ARDYs “Heroes For Change” Award.
- Radio Disney will also be making a donation to DonorsChoose to fulfill teacher projects.
- The event will culminate with Descendants star Sarah Jeffery’s new Disney Channel Voices music video, “Even the Stars,” which will be seen on the channel for the very first time.