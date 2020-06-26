47th Annual Daytime Emmy Award Winners from The Walt Disney Company

Tonight, we are watching the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards as they broadcast the winners virtually without a traditional ceremony. Without the traditional ceremony, we see the presenters and the winners pre-recorded from their own homes. Some would even argue that all awards shows could be done like this because they move through the categories so quickly!
Listed below, we have all the winners who represent the Walt Disney Company and will update throughout the broadcast:
Best Supporting Actress
Tamara Braun – General Hospital
The #DaytimeEmmys Award for SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES goes to…
Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero │@TamaraBraun @GeneralHospital @ABC #GH pic.twitter.com/CPCEj9ozjN
— Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 27, 2020
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
The View
The #DaytimeEmmys Award in INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW goes to…
The View │ @TheView @abc @WhoopiGoldberg @JoyVBehar @sunny @MeghanMcCain pic.twitter.com/nv6Y1pMuZv
— Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 27, 2020
Directing Team for a Drama Series
General Hospital
The #DaytimeEmmys Award in DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES goes to…
General Hospital │ @GeneralHospital @ABC #GH pic.twitter.com/aDOvgYxD8l
— Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 27, 2020
CBS has split up the awards into different broadcasts. Winners in Children's TV and Animation are expected to be announced July 26th.
Our congratulations go out to all the winners of the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards!