Universal Orlando’s The Bourne Stuntacular Show Opening June 30th With Live Stream Event on June 29th

Universal Orlando has announced that the grand opening for their new stunt show, The Bourne Stuntacular, will be held on Tuesday, June 30th.
- Universal Studios Orlando will open their new stunt show, The Bourne Stuntacular, on Tuesday, June 30th.
- The resort will offer a virtual sneak peek for fans online on Monday, June 29th, with special guests from the film franchise that inspired the attraction.
- The sneak peek will be on June 29th at 7:00 pm ET on Universal Orlando’s YouTube Channel.
- The show is described at “The most technologically-advanced stunt show” and promises to take guests to the world of Jason Bourne through LED screens, high-tech props, live performers, and practical effects including wind and pyrotechnics.
- Guests visiting the park should use the Universal Orlando App to check show times and expect limited capacity so visitors can social distance during the show.