Dole Named Official Fruit Sponsor of Shanghai Disney Resort as Part of Multi-Year Alliance

by | Jun 29, 2020 7:59 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Shanghai Disney Resort has announced a new multi-year alliance with Dole. Starting this summer, the company will be the Official Fruit Sponsor of Shanghai Disney Resort and will also be part of upcoming Disney Inspiration Run events that promote living a fun and healthy life.

What’s happening:

  • In celebration of last week’s International Pineapple Day (June 27), Shanghai Disney Resort announced a multi-year alliance with global fruit company, Dole.
  • This alliance makes Dole the Official Fruit Sponsor of Shanghai Disney Resort.
  • Guests visiting the resort will be able to enjoy a variety of delicious snacks that incorporate fresh fruit in fun and creative ways.  

  • Dole products will be found at various locations throughout the resort, including at Chip & Dale’s Treehouse Treats located on Mickey Avenue.

Dole and Disney Events:

  • WIth an emphasis on good health, Dole China’s alliance with Disney will include sponsorships at future Disney Inspiration Runs at the Shanghai Disney Resort.
  • In addition to providing fresh fruit to runners, the Dole brand will be featured throughout the courses and on select run products.

What they’re saying:

  • Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort: “Fresh fruit has never been more popular and a healthy diet more relevant, so we are particularly pleased to form a new multi-year alliance with Dole. Dole is a globally-renowned brand recognized for their commitment to providing consumers with fresh, healthy fruit and we are delighted that we will be able to work together to bring our resort guests exciting fruit options. Shanghai Disney Resort is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the entire guest experience, and with Dole as our Official Fruit Sponsor, we look forward to providing guests with additional enjoyable options.”
  • Terry Chan, General Manager, Dole China: “At Dole, we are committed to consistently providing safe, high-quality fresh fruit and many other food products with strict standards of food safety and quality. We are thrilled to be able to announce the resort alliance with Shanghai Disney Resort on this year’s International Pineapple Day. We share the same vision in promoting a healthy lifestyle, and with this alignment we look forward to offering new and exclusive products and experiences for our consumers as well as guests visiting Shanghai Disney Resort.”
