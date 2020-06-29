ESPN to Televise Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest on July 4

Summer entertainment continues this weekend with Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest. The annual event takes place on July 4th and ESPN will be televising all of the excitement.
What’s happening:
- Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest will air live on Saturday, July 4, at noon ET on ESPN.
- The one-hour telecast marks the 17th consecutive year ESPN has televised the event.
- Coverage kicks off at 12pm ET, with the women’s championship, followed by the men’s championship.
- Nathan’s Famous will conduct the 2020 Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
- The annual contest, an American holiday tradition that traditionally has been held on the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues for generations, will take place in a private location with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
- Commentators:
- The special event will feature commentary and analysis by:
- ESPN Mike Golic Jr. with the play-by-play
- ESPN’s Jason Fitz
- Major League Eating’s Richard Shea with an in-depth analysis
Competitor Milestones:
- Joey Chestnut is competing for a record 13th title in the men’s contest against 5 other competitors
- Miki Sudo will be competing in the women’s contest for her 7th title.
Don’t miss out:
Encore presentations of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest will air:
- Saturday, July 4th
- ESPN2 at 4 pm and 8 pm ET
- ESPNews at 2 pm and 9 pm ET
- Sunday, July 5th:
- ESPNNews at 12 am and 2 pm ET
- ESPN2 at 11 pm ET