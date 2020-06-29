ESPN to Televise Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest on July 4

Summer entertainment continues this weekend with Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest. The annual event takes place on July 4th and ESPN will be televising all of the excitement.

What’s happening:

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest will air live on Saturday, July 4, at noon ET on ESPN.

The one-hour telecast marks the 17th consecutive year ESPN has televised the event.

Coverage kicks off at 12pm ET, with the women’s championship, followed by the men’s championship.

Nathan’s Famous will conduct the 2020 Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

The annual contest, an American holiday tradition that traditionally has been held on the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues for generations, will take place in a private location with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Commentators:

The special event will feature commentary and analysis by: ESPN Mike Golic Jr. with the play-by-play ESPN’s Jason Fitz Major League Eating’s Richard Shea with an in-depth analysis



Competitor Milestones:

Joey Chestnut is competing for a record 13th title in the men’s contest against 5 other competitors

Miki Sudo will be competing in the women’s contest for her 7th title.

Don’t miss out:

Encore presentations of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest will air: