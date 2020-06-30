Disney Director’s Wife and Late Son Pen Bittersweet True Story “Leave Your Light On”

Eagle Quest Publishing is releasing a new book about love and loss by the wife and late son of Disney director Chris Buck. Leave Your Light On shares a family’s deeply personal story about unimaginable tragedy and finding the strength to rise above it.

What’s happening:

An incredible journey of love, courage and spirit is chronicled in Leave Your Light On , by Shelley Buck about the life and death of her son Ryder, who co-authored the book posthumously through his writings.

, by Shelley Buck about the life and death of her son Ryder, who co-authored the book posthumously through his writings. Leave Your Light On will be released July 6, 2020 and is available in hardcover ($24.99), paperback ($18.99), e-book ($9.99) and audiobook (releasing soon).

will be released July 6, 2020 and is available in hardcover ($24.99), paperback ($18.99), e-book ($9.99) and audiobook (releasing soon). Readers can purchase the 214-page book at Amazon

More information about the Ryder’s story is available at leaveyourlightonbook.com

About Ryder:

Ryder, a singer-songwriter, was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 at the age of 22. After undergoing surgery and extensive treatments, he was cancer-free within eight months of his diagnosis. Six months after defeating cancer, at the age of 23, Ryder tragically died after getting hit by a car on a freeway after his car broke down.

Ryder was a young man with an unstoppable dream to lift people up through his music. While cancer should have beaten him, Ryder rose above it all to live from a place of passion.

Tributes to Ryder:

Chris Buck dedicated his 2014 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for Frozen to Ryder’s memory.

to Ryder’s memory. Ryder was an inspiration for the song “The Next Right Thing” from Frozen 2 and the film’s character, Ryder Nattura, was named after him.

and the film’s character, Ryder Nattura, was named after him. The Disney+ series Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2 features a segment about Ryder.

About the Book:

Leave Your Light On is the story of how Ryder adapted to life after learning he had cancer and how that inspired him and changed his relationship with his parents and the world around him. Told through first person accounts, recollections from friends and family and Ryder’s own words from his journals and social media posts, the book shows a parent-child relationship challenged by an unrelenting illness and a young man’s determination to live life on his own terms.

is the story of how Ryder adapted to life after learning he had cancer and how that inspired him and changed his relationship with his parents and the world around him. Told through first person accounts, recollections from friends and family and Ryder’s own words from his journals and social media posts, the book shows a parent-child relationship challenged by an unrelenting illness and a young man’s determination to live life on his own terms. The book was co-written with writer Kathy Curtis, with the title coming from a song written by Ryder about maintaining a positive attitude.

What they’re saying: