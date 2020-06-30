Disney+ Hotstar in India to Premiere New Bollywood Films on Streaming Service Starting July 24th

After its successful launch in India, Disney+ Hotstar is bringing the magic of Bollywood blockbusters and its biggest stars directly to millions of smartphones in the country.

What’s Happening:

Starting Jul. 24, Bollywood fans will be able to watch the premieres of some of the most-awaited movies of 2020 featuring India’s most loved actors, starting with Dil Bechara , starring late Sushant Singh Rajput; and to commemorate his invaluable contribution to Hindi cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar.

Existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP can enjoy these blockbuster movies at no additional cost to their existing subscription. Non-subscribers can simply purchase an annual membership of Disney+ Hotstar VIP at INR 399/- to catch all these movies, and also enjoy exclusive Hotstar Specials, the world's biggest superhero movies and kids' favorite characters in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu, unlimited LIVE sports and much more – making it the best entertainment service in the country!

Starting July 24, Disney+ Hotstar VIP is set to release a gamut of movies across genres including: Laxmmi Bomb (horror comedy) starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, producers: Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabinaa Khan and Fox Star Studios. Bhuj: The Pride of India (war-action film, based on a true story) starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. The film is written & directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak, under the banners of T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP. Sadak 2 (a love saga & sequel to the Iconic blockbuster Sadak which released in 1991) starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Mohan Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose and John Gardener. The film has been directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Written by Suhrita Sengupta & Mahesh Bhatt, Cinematography by Jay Patel and Produced by Mukesh Bhatt. The Big Bull – The man who sold dreams to India (crime drama) starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati, produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. Dil Bechara (remake of The Fault In Our Stars ) starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee and Sahil Vaid. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra; with Hindi adaptation by Suprotim Sengupta and Shashank Khaitan, and Produced by Fox Star Studios. Khuda Haafiz (romantic action thriller inspired by real-events) starring Vidyut Jammwal, Anuu Kapoor, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Shiv Panditt and Aahana Kumra. The film is written & directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (Panorama Studios International). Lootcase (comedy thriller) starring Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. The film is Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, written by Rajesh Krishnan and Kapil Sawant, Produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films.



