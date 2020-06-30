ESPN Relaunching “NFL Live” This August With Laura Rutledge as Host

This summer, ESPN will relaunch weekday NFL news program NFL Live with Laura Rutledge as host. Additional daily commentators will include ESPN's Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovky, Keyshawn Johnson, and Mina Kimes.

, the year-round weekday NFL news and information show, in August. The program will feature Laura Rutledge as the new host in addition to a consistent roster of daily analysts including: Marcus Spears Dan Orlovsky Keyshawn Johnson Mina Kimes NFL analyst Ryan Clark will join NFL Live on Fridays.

ESPN NFL reporters, insiders and news-breakers will continue to contribute to the weekday show: Jeff Darlington Dan Graziano Kimberley A. Martin Chris Mortensen Louis Riddick Dianna Russini Adam Schefter Field Yates

What they’re saying: Seth Markman , ESPN vice president, production: “The kickoff of the 2020 NFL season presents an exciting opportunity to reimagine NFL Live with a new commentator team that brings a wealth of football intelligence and a built in chemistry. Laura, Marcus, Dan, Mina and Keyshawn have all excelled in their respective roles across ESPN platforms – and have already worked closely together. The daily conversations they will have about the NFL is something we hope fans will really learn from and enjoy.”

Laura Rutledge: "Mina, Marcus, Dan and Keyshawn are all exceptionally talented and a whole lot of fun, and I can't wait to work with them. We are committed to bringing fans the best NFL coverage. This is a dream come true for me."

Marcus Spears: "It's a pinch myself moment! I get to work alongside some of my favorite people in this world and talk NFL football! Five days a week, our fans know they will get raw, real and fun discussions from me on NFL Live. Lights, camera – NFL – let's go!"

Mina Kimes: "Football is my passion, so I couldn't be more excited to devote more time to studying the game. I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity, and I'm looking forward to making a fun, smart show with these incredible people." Meet the Analysts Laura Rutledge: Rutledge joined the company as an SEC Network reporter in 2014 and has consistently expanded her portfolio of responsibilities across ESPN and SEC Network over the past six years.

joined the company as an SEC Network reporter in 2014 and has consistently expanded her portfolio of responsibilities across ESPN and SEC Network over the past six years. Rutledge has hosted SEC Network’s Saturday college football pregame show, SEC Nation, the past three years – a role she will continue doing in addition to hosting NFL Live .

. Rutledge has also contributed to live-event programming for college football, basketball, gymnastics, baseball and softball and been a mainstay in ESPN’s championship event coverage, including the College Football Playoff.

In addition to Rutledge, NFL Live will now feature a consistent panel of analysts throughout the week. Marcus Spears: Spears has signed a new multi-year ESPN extension, will now appear daily on NFL Live as he moves into a pro football-centric analyst role.

as he moves into a pro football-centric analyst role. The eight-year NFL defensive end originally joined SEC Network in 2014 and has worked with Rutledge for years on both SEC Nation and Get Up .

and . Spears debuted on NFL Live last fall in addition to travelling to SEC Nation and appearing regularly on Get Up, SportsCenter, First Take and other shows. Dan Orlovsky: Orlovsky who played 12 NFL seasons at quarterback, will now appear daily on NFL Live , while continuing to call a weekly college football game for ESPN and ABC.

who played 12 NFL seasons at quarterback, will now appear daily on , while continuing to call a weekly college football game for ESPN and ABC. Orlovsky, joined the company in 2018 and began appearing on NFL Live a year ago, has worked consistently with both Rutledge and Spears on Get Up .

a year ago, has worked consistently with both Rutledge and Spears on . He and Spears also developed a great rapport working together the past year on NFL Live. Mina Kimes: Kimes who has been widely praised for her NFL feature writing and football analysis on ESPN Digital and Audio platforms the past six years, moves into a new NFL analyst role.

She will appear on NFL Live while continuing to host The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny football podcast.

football podcast. She will also continue to write for ESPN.com and contribute to programs like Around the Horn and Highly Questionable.

During the NFL offseason, Kimes will continue to be a contributor to the ESPN Daily podcast which she launched as the host in October 2019. Keyshawn Johnson: Johnson who has signed a new multi-year extension, will continue to have a host role on ESPN Radio while also making regular appearances as an analyst on NFL Live.

A Super Bowl champion and 11-year NFL wide receiver, Johnson was a member of ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown pregame shows from 2007-2015.

