Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea Welcome Guests Back: See What It’s Like to Visit the Reopened Parks

by | Jun 30, 2020 4:49 PM Pacific Time

Another international Disney destination reopened today with Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea welcoming Guests back today for the first time since closing on February 29th. The resort reopened with new health and safety guidelines including temperature screenings, mandatory face coverings, and more. Click here to learn more about Tokyo Disney Resort’s health and safety requirements.

Cast Members at the Disney Ambassador Hotel eagerly welcomed Guests back last night with a line of Cast waiving to Guests on their way to check in.

One of Duffy’s friends from Hawaii makes his debut with the July 1st reopening of Tokyo DisneySea. Collectors of Duffy and his friends were eager to get their hands on Olu Mel even before the park announced a reopening date. The day is finally here.

One of the most magical ways to arrive at the Tokyo Disney Resort is by rail.

Signage leading to the entrance clearly explains the revised entry process.

A social distance queue greets guests before going through security.

The entrance to Tokyo Disneyland includes clearly defined queue spaces where parties can maintain their distance while waiting to enter.

ソーシャルディスタンス

It’s a similar process outside of Tokyo DisneySea.

Like a scene out of Frozen, the gates are finally raising “For the first time in forever.”

Rather than a reopening ceremony on a stage, the park played an announcement over the speakers as the park prepared to open again.

Just as the parks reopened, Tokyo Disney Resort shared this video celebrating the special moment.

Welcome Back! TOKYO DISNEY RESORT! おかえりなさい！ みんなにとって安全で楽しめる場所になると良いですね！✨ ・ ・ @tokyodisneyresort_official #disneyland #carryme #jp_portrait部 #pt_life #portrait #portraitphotography #tokyodisneyresort #ig_color #illugrammers #Moodygrams #photography #screen_archive #ディズニー好きな人と繋がりたい #何気ない瞬間を残したい #ポートレートしま専科 #ミスid2021 #デジタルでフィルムを再現したい #ポートレート #カメラ好きな人と繋がりたい #スクリーンに恋して #カメラマンさんと繋がりたい #写真撮っている人と繋がりたい #被写体希望 #ポトレ #ディズニーランド #なんでもないただの道が好き

One of the first Guests back inside Tokyo Disneyland got a picture with a nearly empty World Bazaar behind her.

It quickly got a lot busier.

2ヶ月ぶり😭 #ディズニーシー

Guests at Tokyo DisneySea quickly moved to their first destination.

Cast Members were on hand to smile, wave, and help Guests understand where to go and how to social distance in queues.

シンデレラ城と久しぶりのご対面😭 この後セレモニーのようです🧐 #tdr #東京ディズニーランド #ディズニー男子 #d垢さんと繋がりたい #d垢さんフォロバします #d垢さんとつながりたい #d垢さんと仲良くなりたい #d垢さんフォロー大歓迎 #ディズニー好きと繋がりたい #ディズニー好きと仲良くなりたい #ディズニー好きな人フォロバします #ディズニー好きな人と繋がりたい #ディズニー好きな人と仲良くなりたい #ディズニーリゾート #ディズニーフォト #ディズニー部 #ディズニー写真 #dヲタさんと繋がりたい #disneyparks #disneyresort #disneygram #disneyphoto #Grapevine #indaHash #ディズニー #disney #ディズニーランド #disneyland #instagramers

Ever a source of joy and inspiration, Cinderella Castle greets Guests like an old friend returning home.

And another park icon delighted Guests returning to Tokyo DisneySea.

Who’s the leader of the club?

It really is a “Small world after all.”

Mickey Mouse and his friends are happy Guests have returned to the park.

Not to be outdone, Duffy and his friends are also happy to greet Guests from a safe distance.

With reduced capacity, the notoriously long lines were extremely short in the morning.

The one exception to the rule is Soaring: Mystic Flight, the newest attraction with the most demand.

10 minutes for Toy Story Mania? That’s “Insania!”

Tokyo DisneySea is still running their iconic water shows with social distance markers for Guests to stand in.

A nearly empty Mermaid Lagoon.

‪2020.07.01 Tokyo Disney Sea 記念すべき日にレイジングスピリッツ貸切で一番乗り😭‬ #ragingspirits #tokyodisneysea #tokyodisneyresort #disney #japan #rollercoaster #rollercoasters #rollercoastermania #rollercoasterspecialtyshop #osu #photo #photography #picture #pic #写真 #写真家 #マニア #マニアック #東京ディズニーシー #東京ディズニーリゾート #ディズニーシー #ディズニー #テーマパーク #レイジングスピリッツ #絶叫マシン #ジェットコースター #ジェットコースターグッズ専門店 #ジェットコースターマニアのお店 #大須商店街 #ジェットコースター男

This roller coaster enthusiast couldn’t wait to get back on Raging Spirits.

A look around Fantasyland.

An empty entrance to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

With images like this, it’s worth pointing out that the park has staggered entry times and not all Guests have gotten in yet.

The parks are well prepared for long lines with social distance gaps.

New mobile order kiosks have been added to Pan Galactic Pizza Port.

To everyone visiting the Tokyo Disney Resort, we hope you have a safe and happy day.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
