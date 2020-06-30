Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea Welcome Guests Back: See What It’s Like to Visit the Reopened Parks

Another international Disney destination reopened today with Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea welcoming Guests back today for the first time since closing on February 29th. The resort reopened with new health and safety guidelines including temperature screenings, mandatory face coverings, and more. Click here to learn more about Tokyo Disney Resort’s health and safety requirements.
アンバサダーホテル再開、ゲストお出迎え！！#TDR_now pic.twitter.com/9fQhL5S4xF
Cast Members at the Disney Ambassador Hotel eagerly welcomed Guests back last night with a line of Cast waiving to Guests on their way to check in.
【ニュース！】
東京ディズニーシーに、ダッフィーの新しいお友だち“オル・メル”が初登場！
オル・メルは音楽が大好きなカメの男の子♪
明日7月1日(水)から、オル・メルのぬいぐるみやパスケースをはじめとした5種類のグッズの販売を開始します。
くわしくは＞＞ https://t.co/QTv0KlHJmx pic.twitter.com/I7NcBHLYYq
One of Duffy’s friends from Hawaii makes his debut with the July 1st reopening of Tokyo DisneySea. Collectors of Duffy and his friends were eager to get their hands on Olu Mel even before the park announced a reopening date. The day is finally here.
再開した東京ディズニーランドに向かうみなさん #TDL #TDR pic.twitter.com/PjKV6sNSrU
One of the most magical ways to arrive at the Tokyo Disney Resort is by rail.
ご来園の皆様への安全ガイド#東京ディズニー #TDR #出張ディズニー #tdl_now pic.twitter.com/Fmtuy7Wl6R
Signage leading to the entrance clearly explains the revised entry process.
検温の列&ソーシャルディスタンスを保つための区切り#東京ディズニー #TDR #出張ディズニー #tdl_now pic.twitter.com/en6cPeoHkZ
A social distance queue greets guests before going through security.
エントランスはこんな感じ！！#TDR_now#ディズニー#ディズニー再開日#TDR#TDL#ソーシャルディスタンス pic.twitter.com/TjSgcD0imf
The entrance to Tokyo Disneyland includes clearly defined queue spaces where parties can maintain their distance while waiting to enter.
It’s a similar process outside of Tokyo DisneySea.
Abriendo las puertas de #TokyoDisneyland
A punto de entrar!!!#destinosdisney #disney #tdr #tokyodisneyresort #tdrnow
Video de @mananan0401 pic.twitter.com/kVEV6j4r2v
Like a scene out of Frozen, the gates are finally raising “For the first time in forever.”
パークオープン前！
なんと…加賀美会長さんからのご挨拶がありました。
感動です。
待ちに待ったパーク再開！#東京ディズニーランド#東京ディズニーシー#東京ディズニーリゾート#TDL #tdr再開 #tdr #tdrnow pic.twitter.com/HzX6pLsNg8
Rather than a reopening ceremony on a stage, the park played an announcement over the speakers as the park prepared to open again.
Just as the parks reopened, Tokyo Disney Resort shared this video celebrating the special moment.
Welcome Back! TOKYO DISNEY RESORT! おかえりなさい！ みんなにとって安全で楽しめる場所になると良いですね！✨
One of the first Guests back inside Tokyo Disneyland got a picture with a nearly empty World Bazaar behind her.
ディズニーワールドにはないワールドバザール！#東京ディズニー #TDR #出張ディズニー #tdl_now pic.twitter.com/IIFv2nlAkw
It quickly got a lot busier.
Guests at Tokyo DisneySea quickly moved to their first destination.
東京ディズニーランド、本日7月1日より運営再開！
キャストさんたちが笑顔でお出迎え☆https://t.co/6tEyanANLs pic.twitter.com/AWpnvSH79C
Cast Members were on hand to smile, wave, and help Guests understand where to go and how to social distance in queues.
シンデレラ城と久しぶりのご対面😭 この後セレモニーのようです🧐
Ever a source of joy and inspiration, Cinderella Castle greets Guests like an old friend returning home.
幸せ幸せ幸せ幸せ❤️#tdr #ディズニー#ディズニーシー pic.twitter.com/y9I1pus1sl
And another park icon delighted Guests returning to Tokyo DisneySea.
このマークの後ろに立って鑑賞らしい。#東京ディズニー #TDR #出張ディズニー #tdl_now pic.twitter.com/ZZNi1EogQe
Who’s the leader of the club?
It really is a “Small world after all.”
これはヤバい😭
涙腺が…#TDL #TDR #TDL_now pic.twitter.com/4RfrnroBu7
Mickey Mouse and his friends are happy Guests have returned to the park.
新しい形の グリ♪#ダッフィー #シェリーメイ #ジェラトーニ #ステラ・ルー #ディズニーシー #ダッフィーアンドフレンズ #ダッフィーしゃちょー pic.twitter.com/JJwsHNbSGw
Not to be outdone, Duffy and his friends are also happy to greet Guests from a safe distance.
動き出してる！これ見るの久しぶりだ…泣く
ジャーニーとソアリンが0分なんてもう奇跡✨
Happiness Is Here!!#TDR#TDL #TDS #再開 pic.twitter.com/8Bm4AJu28r
With reduced capacity, the notoriously long lines were extremely short in the morning.
8:20時点でランドのリバ鉄とシーのトイマニだけが15分でそれ以外全部0~5分なのに開始20分でソアリンだけ桁外れなのすごい。#TDR#TDS#ディズニー_now pic.twitter.com/I0zYvTkIxs
The one exception to the rule is Soaring: Mystic Flight, the newest attraction with the most demand.
待ち時間好き😍#tdr pic.twitter.com/uAfzj6cOS9
10 minutes for Toy Story Mania? That’s “Insania!”
Tokyo DisneySea is still running their iconic water shows with social distance markers for Guests to stand in.
途中、トイレ抜けしたら…
誰も居ないマメラグ😂#ディズニー#tdr#ディズニーシー pic.twitter.com/fUle7oeaAA
A nearly empty Mermaid Lagoon.
2020.07.01 Tokyo Disney Sea 記念すべき日にレイジングスピリッツ貸切で一番乗り😭
This roller coaster enthusiast couldn’t wait to get back on Raging Spirits.
A look around Fantasyland.
こんな人がいないディズニーは初めてだわ😧#ディズニー再開 #ディズニーシー #ディズニー再開おめでとう pic.twitter.com/1YNp8bW3HO
An empty entrance to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.
オリエンタルランドの社長と撮影会して、ピタパン5分待ち！！！！#TDR #ディズニーランド pic.twitter.com/LpznE965Fa
With images like this, it’s worth pointing out that the park has staggered entry times and not all Guests have gotten in yet.
最初はジャングルクルーズから#東京ディズニー #TDR #出張ディズニー #tdl_now pic.twitter.com/HiEMAzPBdR
The parks are well prepared for long lines with social distance gaps.
パンギャラ券売機だぁぁぁ！ pic.twitter.com/xMh0W82OvY
New mobile order kiosks have been added to Pan Galactic Pizza Port.
To everyone visiting the Tokyo Disney Resort, we hope you have a safe and happy day.