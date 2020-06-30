Walt Disney Imagineering Announces Barbara Bouza as President, Business Operations, Design & Delivery

by | Jun 30, 2020 4:29 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Bringing more than 25 years of groundbreaking design and strategic planning experience to the Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney Imagineering has announced Barbara Bouza as President, Business Operations, Design & Delivery

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney Imagineering, the creative engine behind the memorable Disney theme park experiences found around the world, announced today that Barbara Bouza has been named President, Business Operations, Design & Delivery, overseeing daily operations, development, and project delivery.
  • Bouza will join the Walt Disney Imagineering senior leadership team under president Bob Weis, and will oversee a highly talented, interdisciplinary team of creative and technical experts from a wide range of backgrounds. In this role, she will work collaboratively with stakeholders across the business to design, develop, and execute projects for Disney theme parks, attractions, resort hotels, cruise ships, and retail, dining and entertainment centers.
  • Joining WDI with more than 25 years of management, design, and strategic planning experience, Barbara most recently served as Co-Managing Director, Principal of Gensler Los Angeles. In this collaborative leadership role, she brought strategic design management to highly innovative clients, such as Netflix, Amgen, JPL/NASA, Debbie Allen, and the City of Hope. A Fellow of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), she was the 2019 AIA Los Angeles President, and also served on the Board of the Southern California Chapter of the International Interior Design Association.
  • In the community, Bouza was recognized by The Los Angeles Business Journal as Executive of the Year: Women Making a Difference. This honor recognizes women who lead by example, successfully blending effective business vision with passionate commitment to positively making a difference, both in the world of business and in the communities they serve.
  • She has also been named by Real Estate Forum magazine as a Woman of Influence: California. Bouza is on the Board of Directors of Imagine LA, a leading not-for-profit dedicated to mobilizing the community to end the cycle of family homelessness and poverty, and is a member of the National Organization of Minority Architects, and the Women Presidents’ Organization. Additionally, she works with nonprofit organizations such as, Girls Inc, and Dress for Success.
  • Bouza’s career has also been influenced through her work with Foster + Partners and Morphosis. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and studied in the Graduate Diploma Program at the Architectural Association in London. Bouza’s work has been published nationally and internationally

What They’re Saying:

  • Barbara Bouza: “Walt Disney Imagineering is a highly collaborative organization, where a multitude of disciplines come together to create world renowned experiences. It’s truly a place where creativity and innovation thrive. I have a deep passion for science, technology, and design, so this is really a dream opportunity for me, and I’m incredibly honored to join this inspiring team.”
  • Bob Weis, President, Walt Disney Imagineering: “I’ve known Barbara for a few years, and I’m thrilled to have her join our management team as we lead Imagineering through a time of tremendous opportunity. Barbara is an extraordinary designer and accomplished industry leader who will be an incredible asset to this organization, as Imagineers continue to deliver innovative entertainment and immersive experiences for guests around the world.”
 
 
