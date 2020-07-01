Marvel Studios Resuming Production on “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Marvel Studios is preparing to resume production on Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings by the end of July.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings will resume production by the end of July.
- The film is shooting in Australia and is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.
- Shooting stalled back in March and the cast and crew will need to quarantine for 2-weeks when they arrive in Australia to resume production.
- Shang-Chi made his comic book debut in 1973 and has been Marvel’s master of kung fu ever since.
- The character’s story focuses on his relationship with his father, who closed him off from the outside world while he trained in the martial arts, only to release him later to do his bidding.
- Shang-Chi would eventually learn that his father was not the mane he thought he was.
- The film will feature Tony Leung as “the real” Mandarin. He will be joined by Simu Liu in the title role and Awkwafina a yet-unknown role.
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is scheduled for release on May 7th, 2021.