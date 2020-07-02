Judge Rules in Favor of Disney in Lawsuit Claiming Violation of Disability Act

by | Jul 2, 2020 10:58 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Disney’s Disability Access Programs have never shied too far away from controversy, especially in the days of YouTube and Twitter. Despite arguments to the contrary, yesterday a judge ruled that Disney can refuse unlimited front of the line access to attractions in a case brought forth by an austistic man’s mother, according to US News and World Report:

What’s Happening:

  • In 2013, Walt Disney World changed the way guests with disabilities gain access to their attractions by introducing the Disability Access Service Card. The system works similar to that of the original fastpass with guests approaching their desired attraction and getting a return time so they don’t have to wait in a lengthy queue. This change came after an increase of tourists hiring those with special needs and terminally ill children to travel with them so they would get immediate access to the attractions and ride multiple times again and again.
  • Donna Lorman, President of the Autism Society of Greater Orlando, filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney World after they changed this policy, saying the extra waiting time was difficult for her autistic son who didn’t understand the concept of time. He needed to visit the rides in a certain order or he “would have a meltdown,” she said in the lawsuit.
  • As part of the lawsuit, she claimed that these accommodations need to be made under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
  • At the park, she had demanded that she get 10 fastpasses for her son so he could have access to the attractions without any kind of waiting and was denied.
  • U.S. District Judge Anne Conway ruled last week in favor of Disney saying that it was unreasonable to give Lorman that kind of access for her son, saying that it would become ripe for abuse to the system in place, and adding that “if Lorman’s son got special access, others would see it on social media and demand it, too.”

What They’re Saying:

  • Judge Anne Conway: “Requiring the modification, based on the history of the former system, would lead to fraud and overuse, lengthen the wait times significantly for non-disabled guests, and fundamentally alter Disney’s business model.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed