Make Disney Magic at Home with Free Disney Paper Parks 3D Projects from Walt Disney Imagineering

Disney fans have always come up with creative ways to replicate the Disney Parks experience at home and now Disney itself is getting in on the fun. The newly launched Disney Paper Parks series are printable activity sheets to make 3D versions of Disney parks favorites. First up is Main Street U.S.A. and Magic Happens.

What’s happening:

The Disney Parks Blog Disneyland

This morning, they shared details about their recent collaboration with Walt Disney Imagineering to create a mini Main Street out of paper

The Disney Parks Blog asked Imagineers Stephanie Jazmines and Amy Young from Walt Disney Imagineering Design + Planning Studio to craft a simple, yet detailed project for fans of all ages. The result? A beautiful version of the first land guest encounter upon arrival at Disneyland park.

Right now, Disney Paper Parks only consists of Main Street U.S.A. and Magic Happens floats, but the Parks Blog promises that more options are coming soon!

Tips for success:

Disney Paper Parks projects require the use of scissors or glue and folding along dotted lines in specific directions.

For best results, Disney suggests printing the sheets at their actual size, not scaling them to fit the page.

What they’re saying:

Bob Weis, president of Walt Disney Imagineering: “We have always been inspired by the incredible passion of our Disney park fans. Seeing your creativity and shared love for the experiences Imagineers create has really lifted our spirits.”

Good to know:

Disney is reminding fans that, “by downloading Disney Paper Parks