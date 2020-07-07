Discovery Cove Offering Free Premium Drink Package for Florida Residents

Discovery Cove, SeaWorld’s all-inclusive day resort in Orlando, has announced a special promotion for Florida residents. Guests who book before July 13, will receive a complimentary premium drink package.
- In addition to the 20% off they normally receive, Florida residents will receive a free premium drink package for reservations booked now through July 13 for visitation through August 31, 2020.
- The premium drink package is a $40 value that includes an expanded menu of mixed drinks, classic cocktails, draft and bottled beers and wines by the glass.
- With theme parks and resorts stressing the importance of heath and safety, Discovery Cove has worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance their already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards.
- These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.
- Discovery Cove in Orlando is an all-inclusive day resort where guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get close to dolphins, snorkel among thousands of tropical fish and rays, hand-feed exotic birds, and encounter playful otters.
- Guests can relax and explore rocky lagoons surrounded by lush landscaping, tropical reefs, winding rivers and white, sandy beaches.
- Freshly prepared meals, snacks and beverages throughout the day and swim gear are included.
- Guests will experience the most exciting animal encounters the world has to offer in a breathtaking tropical atmosphere.