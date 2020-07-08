Convention Exclusive Baymax FiGPiN XL Enamel Disney Pin Now Available From Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth just released an exclusive limited edition FiGPiN XL of Baymax from Disney’s Big Hero 6.
What’s Happening:
- Entertainment Earth has released an exclusive limited edition FiGPiN XL enamel pin of Baymax from Big Hero 6.
- This item was originally intended to be a convention exclusive.
- The 6-inch tall pin comes in a display box that allows it to be displayed anywhere.
- For FiGPiN XL collectors, this piece is #X44 in the series.
- Retail price for the Baymax FiGPiN XL figure is $29.99.
- The back of the box features a unique ID code with additional details, including the edition run, sequence number, artist bio, and rarity scale.
- The artwork depicts Baymax as Hiro first met him, in his personal healthcare companion form.
- His chest is illuminated with his memorable pain rating scale.
- Click here to order your Baymax FiGPiN XL before they sell out.