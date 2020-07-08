Hulu Launches HAHA Awards Honoring Adult Animated Comedies

There’s a new type of award in town, the HAHA. That’s right, Hulu has launched a new type of awards for the animated comedies that are streaming on their platform. The HAHAs (Hilarious Animated Hulu Awards) honor iconic characters from beloved animated shows in ten categories and yes, fans can vote for their favorites.

What’s Happening:

Hulu is celebrating the ultimate animation lover by hosting the HAHA Awards: Hilarious Animated Hulu Awards.

This first-ever all-animated award honors the year’s best in adult animated TV shows and iconic characters which are now streaming on Hulu.

The ten categories recognize sophisticated pets, epic battles, dance moves and more.

Hulu subscribers and non-subscribers can cast votes for their favorites in all categories via: The official awards website Social poll on Hulu’s Twitter channel

The complete list of the 2020 HAHA Award nominees is listed below. All winners will be announced on Thursday, July 23.

What they’re saying:

Ryan Crosby, VP, Hulu Marketing: “As the streaming TV leader in adult animation content, we’re particularly proud of the diversity of voices, shows and storytelling displayed by the first ever HAHA Award nominees. Frame by frame, adult animation captures the most iconic characters, funniest catch phrases and real life storylines, so we wanted to recognize some of the industry’s very best in a way that only Hulu could.”

HAHA Award Nominees

Best New Show

Duncanville

Solar Opposites

Crossing Swords

Bless the Harts

Best Fart Performance

Cleveland (The Cleveland Show)

Peter (Family Guy)

Rick (Rick and Morty)

King (Crossing Swords)

Best Hangover Performance

Mr. Burns (The Simpsons)

Archer (Archer)

Francine (American Dad!)

Bob (Bob’s Burgers)

Best Dance Performance

Homer (The Simpsons)

Bobby (King of the Hill)

Jimmy Jr. (Bob’s Burgers)

Jack & Annie (Duncanville)

Most Epic Battle Scene

Bob (Bob’s Burgers)

Pam (Archer)

Stan (American Dad!)

Peter (Family Guy)

Best Talking Pet

Pupa (Solar Opposites)

Klaus (American Dad!)

Malloy (Brickleberry)

Snowball (Rick and Morty)

Most Awkward Moment

Korvo (Solar Opposites)

Stranger (Cake)

Kimberly (Duncanville)

Wayne (Bless the Harts)

Most Insulting Insult

Louise (Bob’s Burgers)

Malory (Archer)

Cleveland Brown Jr. (The Cleveland Show)

Hank (King of the Hill)

Best Catchphrase

Quagmire (Family Guy)

Bender (Futurama)

Louise (Bless the Harts)

Archer (Archer)

Breakout Star of the Year

Duncan (Duncanville)

Korvo (Solar Opposites)

Patrick (Crossing Swords)

Jenny (Bless the Harts)

Don’t miss out on all of the adult animated comedy entertainment! Stream all of your favorites right now on Hulu.