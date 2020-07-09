Marvel and Scholastic to Launch Original Graphic Novel Program

by | Jul 9, 2020 3:47 PM Pacific Time

Marvel and Scholastic are expanding their existing collaboration and are launching a new Original Graphic Novel (OGN) program. The first story will focus on Miles Morales and will be available next spring.

What’s happening:

  • Marvel Entertainment and Scholastic, have announced a multi-year Original Graphic Novel (OGN) program.
  • These new stories will launch as part of Scholastic’s Graphix Media line, and will feature fan favorite super heroes.
  • Next spring, Marvel and Scholastic’s new OGNs will make their debut with Miles Morales: Shock Waves. The graphic novel will introduce readers to a riveting story that will thrill both new and well-versed comics readers alike.
  • Following Miles Morales: Shock Waves, Marvel and Scholastic will debut all-new adventures for Kamala Khan, written by Nadia Shammas, and Shuri, written by Roseanne A. Brown. More details on these new OGNs will be released in the coming months.

About Miles Morales: Shock Waves:

  • “Miles Morales is a normal school kid who happens to juggle school at Brooklyn Visions Academy while swinging through the streets of Brooklyn as Spider-Man. After a disastrous earthquake strikes his mother’s birthplace of Puerto Rico, Miles springs into action to help set up a fundraiser for the devastated island. But when a new student's father goes missing, Miles begins to make connections between the disappearance and a giant corporation sponsoring Miles’ fundraiser. Who is behind the disappearance, and how does that relate to Spider-Man?”
  • Shock Waves is written by Justin A. Reynolds (Opposite of Always and the forthcoming novel, Early Departures) with art by Pablo Leon (The Journey).

What they’re saying:

  • Lauren Bisom, Editor of Marvel’s juvenile publishing: “Ever since he entered the Marvel Universe a few years ago, Miles has struck a deep and personal chord with fans around the world. As Spider-Man, he embodies that classic coming-of-age story. But as Miles, he represents so much more—and his life experiences, his culture, and his ability to embrace his inner strength make him one of the most important and inspirational heroes in the Marvel Universe.”
  • Debra Dorfman, VP & Publisher, Licensing, Media & Brands: “Our relationship with the Marvel publishing team is a true collaboration and partnership. As we grow our OGN list in licensing under Graphix Media, we can’t think of a better team to work with. How lucky are we to have Justin A. Reynolds and Pablo Leon collaborating on the first book about Miles Morales? We are equally as thrilled to welcome Nadia Shammas and Roseanne A. Brown to Scholastic.”
  • Michael Petranek, Executive Editor and Manager, Graphix Media: “The first books in our collaboration with Marvel have been enthusiastically received by critics and readers alike. We are thrilled to bring fans of these amazing characters more stories to enjoy. We can’t wait to take our readers on new adventures and expand the breadth of our storytelling with Marvel.”
  • Sven Larsen, Vice President, Licensed Publishing, Marvel: “After launching our prose novels with Scholastic earlier this year, we’ve seen a huge demand for more Marvel stories and entry points into the Marvel Universe. These middle grade OGNs are the perfect next step to bring more readers in with the visual storytelling Marvel fans know and love. We’re thrilled to build our collaboration with Scholastic and tell brand-new stories that represent the world around us, both through our characters and the creative teams behind them. We can’t wait to introduce you to this next chapter for Marvel’s heroes.”

More from Marvel and Scholastic:

  • The Marvel and Scholastic collaboration launched earlier this year with Shuri: A Black Panther Novel by Nic Stone. The next story in the collaboration—Avengers Assembly: Orientation by Preeti Chhibber— will be available in August.
  • In addition to releasing new OGNs starting in 2021, Marvel and Scholastic will continue its prose collaboration with new and sequel novels for readers everywhere.
 
 
