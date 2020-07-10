Disney Parks Designer Collection by Trina Turk Premiering July 11th on shopDisney

Trina Turk’s Disney Parks Designer Collection mouse ears will be released on Saturday, July 11th, at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT.
What’s Happening:
- The newest release in the Disney Parks Designer Collection mouse ears series will be released on shopDisney on Saturday, July 11th, at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT.
- The new release is designed by Trina Turk with a pink, orange and white pattern on the bow and headband that matches the style of her apparel collection.
- The ears themselves feature pink and orange sequins with an ombre effect on the edges.
- Collectors will find the ears on shopDisney starting July 11th at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT.